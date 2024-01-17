Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the Thunder the other night. They now sit one game below five hundred with a 20-21 record. They look to obtain an evenly set record with a win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs are a team that now ranks second in the league with three-point attempts, which sets up for a collision with Los Angeles, whose three-point defense helped out big with their Monday night win. It’s going to be a big matchup tonight.

Lakers vs Mavericks starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ABC. That limits the number of streaming options you have. Fortunately, your best option could also be free. Let’s dig in.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Mavericks live stream

Fubo has become the premiere streaming service for those who have cut ties with cable but still need to stream all their favorite live sporting events. Right now there is a Fubo free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game completely free. After your trial is over, Fubo’s prices vary depending on the plans you sign up for. You’re paying anywhere between $80 to $100 a month, depending on what suits your needs. The part of the service that customers really love is that you can cancel anytime, as they pride themselves on having no contracts when you sign up. Situations like tonight’s game with the Lakers and Mavericks work out great for many people who have cut the cord on cable because ABC is a network that is part of Fubo’s bundle of channels to live stream.

Watch the Mavericks vs Lakers on a VPN

If you live outside of America or are currently traveling abroad, and Dallas or Los Angeles is your team, you may want to subscribe to a VPN. By connecting to a server with one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can bypass country’s restrictions on streaming and watch the game like a U.S. citizen. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

