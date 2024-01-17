 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lakers vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the Thunder the other night. They now sit one game below five hundred with a 20-21 record. They look to obtain an evenly set record with a win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavs are a team that now ranks second in the league with three-point attempts, which sets up for a collision with Los Angeles, whose three-point defense helped out big with their Monday night win. It’s going to be a big matchup tonight.

Lakers vs Mavericks starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ABC. That limits the number of streaming options you have. Fortunately, your best option could also be free. Let’s dig in.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Mavericks live stream

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Fubo has become the premiere streaming service for those who have cut ties with cable but still need to stream all their favorite live sporting events. Right now there is a Fubo free trial, so you can watch tonight’s game completely free. After your trial is over, Fubo’s prices vary depending on the plans you sign up for. You’re paying anywhere between $80 to $100 a month, depending on what suits your needs. The part of the service that customers really love is that you can cancel anytime, as they pride themselves on having no contracts when you sign up. Situations like tonight’s game with the Lakers and Mavericks work out great for many people who have cut the cord on cable because ABC is a network that is part of Fubo’s bundle of channels to live stream.

Watch the Mavericks vs Lakers on a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you live outside of America or are currently traveling abroad, and Dallas or Los Angeles is your team, you may want to subscribe to a VPN. By connecting to a server with one of the best VPNs for streaming, you can bypass country’s restrictions on streaming and watch the game like a U.S. citizen. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream: Can you watch for free?
A hockey game shown on a Sony A95L QD-OLED.

On the NHL slate for Wednesday, January 16 is a match between the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks. It begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and takes place at the Keybank Center in Buffalo New York. For locals, the game will be broadcast on MSG, but everyone else will have to tune in a different way to watch live. If you're wondering how to watch the Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream, possibly even for free, we have all the details for you. It's going to be an exciting match and you won't want to miss it.
How to watch the Sabres vs Blackhawks live stream

Since the Panthers vs Red Wings game is being broadcast on MSG on local networks, that limits where you'll be able to tune in outside the area. You could use MSG+ which is the network's streaming service, but we recommend using another platform. Instead, we find it's better to watch live sports like tonight's game on FuboTV, now just called Fubo after rebranding.

Read more
Devils vs Canadiens live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
A hockey game shown on a Sony A95L QD-OLED.

Tonight, Wednesday, January 16, the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the New Jersey Devils. The match begins at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, with the Devils playing host. With the Canadiens having trouble scoring this season and the Devils heating up, this will surely be an exciting and eventful match. It's no surprise that you'd want to watch it live. Of course, the next question is where to tune in, and if you don't have cable, how can you watch the live stream? We're going to explain it all, and the great news is we even have a lead on how you can watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream for free.
How to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream

Because the Devils vs Canadiens matchup is being broadcast on MSG in the local network, that narrows down your options if you live outside of New Jersey and want to tune in live. You could always spring for MSG+, but that's not what we'd recommend. One of the best ways to watch the Devils vs Canadiens live stream is with FuboTV, now just called Fubo. It lets you watch live cable TV channels via streaming media players and online broadcasts, including many live sports events. Depending on where you live and the bundle you choose, you'll get access to over 180 channels. The Pro plan, for example, is $80 per month for 184 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record live TV and watch later, and simultaneous streams for up to 10 screens at once.

Read more
Panthers vs Red Wings live stream: How to watch the NHL game for free
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

Tonight, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers, with the Red Wings coming off four wins in a row, and all away games too. It's anyone's guess who the winner will be here, but it's going to be an exciting match and one you'll want to watch live. Naturally, that begs the question where to tune in, and if you don't have cable, how you can watch the live stream? We have all the details for you, including a lead on how you can watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free.
How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream
Since the Panthers vs Red Wings game is being broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports in the local network, that narrows down your options. We recommend tuning in with FuboTV, now just called Fubo. It allows you to watch live cable TV channels online just like a streaming service, but also, you can watch a ton of live sports events the same way. Depending on where you live, and the tier you subscribe to, you'll get access to over 180 channels. The Pro plan, for example, is $80 per month for 184 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record live TV and watch later, and simultaneous streams for up to 10 screens at once. Mostly, you'll have to pay for access, so if you want to watch for free, keep reading.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free

Read more