Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: Watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

After a long offseason, the NFL finally gets the 2023 regular season underway with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs enter the 2023 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. With superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as champions. If that happens, it would be Kansas City’s third Super Bowl in five seasons. Looking to play spoiler on opening night will be the upstart Lions, the favorites to win the NFC North.

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on NBC

Patrick Mahomes lines up under center for the Chiefs.
All-Pro Reels Photography / Flickr

Kickoff between the Lions and Chiefs begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 7. The game will air on NBC.  Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth will be calling the action in the booth, with Melissa Stark providing reports from the sideline and former referee Terry McAulay weighing in on the rules. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with the NFL Kickoff Special on NBC. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage of the game. Log in with your TV providers for access.

Watch Lions vs. Chiefs on NBC

Additionally, Universo will air the Spanish-language broadcast of the game.

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

For those football fans looking to stream the game, Lions vs. Chiefs is available on Peacock. There are two paid subscriptions on Peacock: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $6/month, includes ads, and offers 80,000+ hours of TV programming, movies, and sports. Premium Plus costs $12/month, contains limited ads, and incorporates all of the features of Premium with the added ability to watch select titles offline.

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the Lions vs. Chiefs on NBC with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. Enjoy 85+ live and on-demand channels, including NBC, ESPN, TNT, Fox, and CBS. Like Peacock, there are two paid subscription plans. The $70/month plan has Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83/month plan consists of Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Though Sling TV has three paid plans, subscribers will need Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue to access NBC. Sling Orange does not include NBC. Sling Blue features NBC, alongside other channels such as Bravo, FX, Fox, and ABC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Watch Lions vs. Chiefs and the rest of NBC’s NFL schedule on FuboTV. FuboTV’s main plans have a minimum of 172 channels, ranging from NFL Network and MTV to Comedy Central and ESPN. Pick from three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

NFL fans looking to watch more football should look into purchasing a subscription to YouTube TV. NBC is included with YouTube TV. Plus, NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone are offered through YouTube TV for the first time. For a subscription to YouTube TV, new customers will pay $65/month in the first three months before it increases to $73/month. There is a free trial offered. NFL Sunday Ticket will be available for an additional price.

Watch Lions vs. Chiefs on YouTube TV

Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you want to watch the game between the Lions and Chiefs outside of the United States, consider downloading a VPN service. These VPNs trick servers into thinking you’re streaming the game from the United States, bypassing regional broadcast restrictions. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs on the market, and the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
