 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, it seems likely that Manchester United will snatch a victory here given Sevilla’s recent run of poor results. Whichever side you’re backing, you’re sure to be keen to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream. That’s where we’re here to help. With so many streaming services around, we’ve tracked down what you need to know. Namely, Paramount has the exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season so that’s where you need to head. Here’s everything else you need to know about how to watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream, including how to watch if you’re abroad right now.

Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the Europa League as well as other soccer tournaments and elates such as the Champions League. If you’re keen to expand your international soccer watching habits, you’ll need to sign up to it to avoid missing out. Fortunately, Paramount Plus is very affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year. Besides offering live coverage of the Europa League, you also get access to plenty of on-demand shows and movies. There’s original content like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. It’s also the home to all things Star Trek and South Park, as well as major movies such as Top Gun Maverick. There’s a seven-day free trial if you’re solely interested in watching Man United vs Sevilla for free but at such an affordable price, you may find yourself sticking around.

Watch the Man United vs Sevilla live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel abroad frequently, you’ll have noticed your streaming services rarely follow you. That’s certainly the case with Paramount Plus and your access to the Europa League as different countries have different geo-restrictions that limit how you can watch the match. Sign up for one of the best VPNs such as NordVPN and you can trick your online connection into thinking you’re still back home in the US. You just use the app to pick a US-based server and that’s all that’s required from you. From there, it’s easy to access Paramount Plus and keep up with all your soccer needs. There’s no longer a NordVPN free trial but you can depend on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re uncertain. As NordVPN also protects all your browsing history and provides better security than any public Wi-Fi can offer, it’s worth sticking with in the long term.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
UFC 287 live stream: How to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2
watch ufc 287 live stream online promotional poster

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to Miami for the first time in 20 years today. There, at the Miami-Dade Arena, Alex "Poatan" Pereira will be defending his newly won title against former champ Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya. This title rematch is the fourth encounter between these two fighters, and since it's a pay-per-view event, you'll need to sign up for ESPN+ watch UFC 287 at home. That's right: There's no free UFC 287 live stream -- not a legal one, anyway.
Watch the UFC 287 live stream on ESPN Plus

UFC 287 is the MMA promotion's big pay-per-view event for April. The league typically runs one of these PPV shows each month (with some exceptions, like last month where fans got treated to two pay-per-views), and in the U.S., the only venue for watching UFC PPV events is ESPN+. The American sports broadcaster launched tits premium streaming app in 2018, and since then, it has become the number one outlet for any MMA fans looking to stream UFC fights online.

Read more
Nice vs PSG live stream: How to watch for free from anywhere
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Some of the best soccer action taking place today is in the matchup between Nice and PSG. This may be a lesser known event if you’re in the United States, but it’s still watchable. The broadcast is being handled by beIN Sports network, which isn’t easily accessible in the United States, even with many of the best live TV streaming services. FuboTV is stepping up for the Nice vs PSG live stream, however. The high quality sports streaming service offers beIN Sports as part of its channel lineup, and we’ve got all of the details you need about how to watch the game for free on Fubo.
Watch the Nice vs PSG live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for sports lovers. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Nice vs PSG match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes beIN Sports and the Nice vs PSG live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. If you sign up in time you can watch the Nice vs PSG live stream for free.

Read more
Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: Watch La Liga online
The ESPN Plus main menu.

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Real Madrid taking on Villarreal. This matchup may be a little difficult to track down online, as it isn’t seeing a national television broadcast. This means the best live TV streaming services aren’t in play as outlets for the live stream. The Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream is available through ESPN’s streaming platform, however, and it’s a streaming service worth considering if you’re a fan of La Liga soccer and sports in general. We’ve got more details on an ESPN+ subscription, and on how to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal no matter what part of the world you may be trying to watch from today.
Watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is widely known as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match online. An ESPN+ subscription will get you access to even more soccer games, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights, among many other sports events. The full 30 for 30 sports documentary library is also part of the package, as is a huge selection of original ESPN content. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more