Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream: Watch the game for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

Manchester City is taking on RB Leipzig today, as the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 continues. Options for watching the match online are limited to Paramount Plus, as national television broadcast is taking place for all of the best live TV streaming services to simulcast. But Paramount Plus has exclusive rights for viewers wanting to watch the Champions League, so it knows a thing or two about a soccer broadcast. It has a lot to offer sports fans in general, and it even offers a way to watch the Manchester City vs RB. Leipzig live stream for free.

Watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is fast becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original series like Yellowstone, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, and right now that includes Champions League soccer. It’s the only place you can watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match, but it’s also a great streaming platform for lovers of all sports. With a Paramount Plus subscription you’ll get access to Champions League soccer, Europa League soccer, NCAA March Madness, and the NFL on CBS. A 7-day free trial is available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream for free. A Paramount Plus subscription start at just $5 per month or $50 per year.

Watch the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Travelers are going to want to have a virtual private network in place for the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig live stream, as geographic restrictions will likely eliminate your ability to watch the game outside of the United State. A VPN will get you back in front of the action, as pairing a VPN service like NordVPN with Paramount Plus will let you watch Manchester City vs RB Leipzig from anywhere just as you would at home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it goes out of its way to make its service affordable, with discounts regularly available to pounce on. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

How to watch Formula E from anywhere in the world for free
The Formula E Swiss E-Prix with a car racing in the street.

If checking out the F1 live stream has got you in the mood for even more thrilling racing, you're going to love Formula E. The motorsport championship for electric cars, Formula E gained FIA world championship status in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since. If you're keen to watch Formula E online, we're here to help. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the broadcast, including a (legal) trick to access a free Formula E live stream. This will work for the São Paulo E-Prix on March 25, as well as Free Practice and Qualifying.
Watch Formula E on FuboTV

FuboTV is consistently considered the ultimate streaming service for sports fans so it's hardly surprising that's the ideal destination to watch Formula E. You'll need to sign up to FuboTV Pro to get CBS Sports Network which is the exclusive home of Formula E, but from there, you'll have access to the Formula E live stream along with plenty of sport including the English Premier League courtesy of NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and many more. Outside of sports, there's also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others to enjoy in downtime. Best of all? FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there's a seven-day FuboTV free trial so if you're keen to check out just one Formula E race, you can time it perfectly so it doesn't cost a cent.

Read more
Oscars Live Stream: Watch the 74th Academy Awards for free
visual effects oscar history vfx academy awards oscars

Which movie is going to dominate the 74th Academy Awards -- or as they're more commonly known, The Oscars -- this year? Will the loud action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once clean up all 11 categories it was nominated for? Or will the quiet Banshees of Inisherin get all acting and writing awards this year? Fill out your Oscars 2023 prediction cards, crack open the booze, and get ready for some bad jokes: the 2023 Academy Awards are underway, and there's a free Oscars 2023 live stream, so you can tune in without paying a penny.
Watch the Oscars Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has ABC, and therefore will have the Oscars. FuboTV is one of our favorite live TV streaming services and always our go-to recommendation for streaming a single event. Why? Because there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial. If you sign up this weekend, you can watch the Oscars completely free and cancel before FuboTV charges you any money. We're betting you won't though, since it's a great deal. The basic FuboTV plan will get you 145 channels for $75.

Read more
Man United vs Southampton live stream: How to watch online
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Man United vs Southampton kicks off Premier League soccer action this Sunday, and if you’d like to watch the game online, you may be wondering how to do so. Very often the best live streaming TV services would offer a way to access the live stream, but with no national TV broadcast of Man United vs Southampton, NBC’s standalone streaming service, Peacock TV, is the only place to watch. We’ve got all the info you need to decide if a subscription is right for you, and we can even help you track the game down if you’re traveling at kickoff.
Watch the Man United vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Man United vs Southampton game online, and that’s Peacock TV. A subscription will get you access to all sorts of great content, including live sports. This includes events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Man United vs Southampton live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Read more