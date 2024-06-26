Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by July 1

New movies on Netflix, including Hit Man and Trigger Warning, have arrived just in time for the summer season. Unfortunately, not every movie will be on the streamer when the month changes from June to July. Several notable titles set to leave Netflix are The Holiday, X, National Lampoon’s Animal House, and The Judge.

The list doesn’t stop with those four movies. There are even more entertaining movies leaving Netflix by July 1. With only a few days left in June, schedule some time to stream these three movies before it’s too late. Our selections are a MonsterVerse movie, an iconic comedy about a NASCAR driver, and a violent marital arts film.

Godzilla (2014)

If the last eight months have taught us anything, it’s that audiences love Godzilla. Between Godzilla Minus One winning an Oscar and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire grossing $570 million worldwide, the kaiju’s stock is at an all-time high. Ten years ago, Gareth Edwards reintroduced American audiences to the terrifying monster in Godzilla, the first movie in the MonsterVerse franchise.

U.S. Naval Officer Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is summoned to Japan to free his father, Joe (Bryan Cranston), after being detained in Janjira’s quarantine zone where 15 years prior, Ford’s mother, Sandra, (Juliette Binoche), died at a nuclear power plant following its collapse. Joe and Ford soon discover that Sandra’s death was not a freak accident. It was caused by a Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism, or MUTO, who has now escaped from captivity. Multiple MUTOs on the loose mean one thing: Godzilla must be nearby. The King of the Monsters and the MUTOs converge on San Francisco in one final battle, with the fate of humanity at stake.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Is Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby the most quotable comedy of the 2000s? If it’s not No. 1, it’s definitely on the shortlist. “If you ain’t first, you’re last.” “Shake and bake!” “I don’t know what to do with my hands.” “I wanna go fast.” That’s only the tip of the iceberg in this sports comedy from Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.

NASCAR star Ricky Bobby (Ferrell) lives a perfect life, with a gorgeous wife and lots of money to back it up. Alongside his best friend and teammate, Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), Ricky is an unstoppable force on the track. That all changes with the arrival of Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen), a French driver who outperforms Ricky. After a crash destroys his confidence, Ricky loses his spot on the team, sending his life into a tailspin. Ricky finds help from an unlikely source, his estranged father (Gary Cole), who helps him rediscover his love for racing.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 are leaving Netflix at the end of the month, so now is the perfect time for a double feature. In the second volume of Tarantino’s revenge thriller, the Bride (Uma Thurman) continues to check names off her hit list of people who ruined her wedding day and left her for dead. The biggest name on the list that still needs to be crossed off is Bill (David Carradine), the Bride’s former lover who led the attack against her.

Before she gets to Bill, the Bride has other names to cross off her list, including Bill’s brother, Budd (Michael Madsen), and another assassin, Elle Driver (Darryl Hannah). Kill Bill: Vol. 2 also flashes back to the Bride’s earlier days as a trainee under martial arts master Pai Mei (Gordon Liu). Violent, gory, and action-packed, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 is the perfect send-off for Tarantino’s love letter to martial arts films.

