Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by May 1

By
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy hang upside down together in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation / Sony Pictures Animation

Before we discuss what’s leaving Netflix, let’s talk about what’s coming. When you read this, Havoc, a new action movie starring Tom Hardy, will be streaming on the service. Next month, a new Vince Vaughn comedy, Nonnas, begins streaming on May 9. Plus, the Fear Street series gains another entry, Fear Street: Prom Queen, on May 24.

While those three movies will live on the service for a long time, a handful of movies are leaving Netflix on May 1. One of those movies is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, an excellent animated film that follows the adventures of Miles Morales. Learn more about Across the Spider-Verse and two other movies below.

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

A man and a child join hands in Definitely, Maybe.
Universal

Definitely, Maybe must be on the list of Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movies. Sure, Reynolds’ signature humor and wit are all over this performance. However, this rom-com features the Deadpool actor’s softer side — one with more empathy and compassion. Manhattanite Will Hayes (Reynolds) is currently going through a divorce when his 10-year-old daughter, Maya (Abigail Breslin), asks how he met her mother.

Will turns this story into a game by naming three women from his past and changing their names so Maya can guess which woman became her mother. The charming tale becomes a way for Will to reexamine his life as he reminisces about the one who got away.

Stream Definitely, Maybe on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Image via Sony Pictures Animation

If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is Batman Begins, then Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is The Dark Knight. Not only is it one of the most innovative animated movies, but Across the Spider-Verse will eventually be associated with some of the best sequels ever made. In Brooklyn, Miles (Shameik Moore) struggles to balance his personal life with his Spider-Man duties.

When the villainous Spot (Jason Schwartzman) is too much for him to handle, Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) travel through the multiverse and meet an entire society of Spider-People. However, Miles finds himself at odds with their leader, Miguel (Oscar Isaac), who pits the other Spiders against him. With few allies, Miles must trust his gut and follow his heart to save the multiverse.

 Stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

King Kong (2005)

Naomi Watts being held by King Kong.
Universal Pictures

After exploring Middle-earth in the landmark Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson tackled the most famous gorilla in cinematic history for King Kong. As a remake of the 1933 movie, King Kong picks up during the Great Depression, with director Carl Denham (Jack Black) setting sail for Skull Island. Joining Carl are actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts), Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody), and a small crew.

After a violent encounter with the natives, the film crew realizes the real threat is Kong, a 25-foot ape and ape predator on the island. Kong kidnaps Ann, but she surprisingly forms a strong bond with the beast while in captivity. It all culminates with a spectacular New York City battle with stunning visual effects that still hold up 20 years later.

Stream King Kong on Netflix.

