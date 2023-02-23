Nantes takes on Juventus in Europa League soccer action today, with the match kicking off at 12:45pm ET. There isn’t a national television broadcast available to tune into, but there is a way to watch the Nantes vs Juventus match online. The live stream is only available on Paramount Plus, which is owned by CBS and will be providing coverage consistent with what you’d find with the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all the information you need to watch the Nantes vs Juventus live stream, and we’ve even found a way for you to watch for free.

Watch the Nantes vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

The Nantes vs Juventus match is only available to watch online today, and Paramount Plus is where you’ll be able to access the live stream. While Paramount Plus is most well-known for original programming like Yellowstone, it’s a great streaming service for sports lovers to consider subscribing to. Because it’s owned by CBS, it gets you coverage of sports events from the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as other soccer matches and The Masters PGA Golf tournament. A subscription costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial of Paramount Plus. This is a great way to explore the service, and to watch the Nantes vs Juventus match for free.

Watch the Nantes vs Juventus live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling and looking for a way to tune into the Nantes vs Juventus live stream, it can get slightly more complicated. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place for the event, which can eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a VPN, which will allow you to access the match from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations