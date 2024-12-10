 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

If you have to watch one Netflix movie in December 2024, stream this one

By
John David Washington and Skylar Aleece Smith in The Piano Lesson.
Netflix

Every year, Netflix releases a couple of movies not just because they might get watched by millions of subscribers but also because they might be able to contend for awards. While those movies aren’t guaranteed to be good, 2024’s The Piano Lesson just so happens to be worth your time.

The movie, which is adapted from an August Wilson play of the same name, tells the story of an impromptu reunion of a Black family in the 1950s. As they battle with one another over their own history, and a piano that is tied up in it, things take a turn for the supernatural. Here are three reasons the movie is worth watching this December.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

It’s decidedly cinematic

Adaptations of stage plays can feel a little bit flat if they’re done wrong. Plays are, by their nature, set in just a few locations, and typically emphasize dialogue and performances in order to leave an impact. Movies have a broader canvas, and as a result, you can sometimes tell when a movie has been adapted from a play.

While The Piano Lesson retains some of the staginess of its source material, the film, directed by Malcolm Washington, also has a few decisively cinematic touches, including an extended prologue and poetic imagery that wouldn’t have been possible on the stage.

It features several blockbuster performances

One man stands up as three people behind him sit down.
David Lee / Netflix

John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler are the two leads in The Piano Lesson, and both of them deliver ferocious central performances. Washington plays a young man determined to make something of himself by purchasing the land that he and his family once worked, and selling the family piano to make that plan a reality.

Deadwyler plays his sister, a woman driven by faith who believes in what the piano represents. They’re surrounded by great performances from the rest of the ensemble, including Samuel L. Jackson, but these two really shine together.

It retains the play’s brilliant language

The cast of The Piano Lesson

Although The Piano Lesson is decidedly more cinematic than the play was, the movie has the benefit of the dialogue that comes with an August Wilson play. Wilson’s plays are canonical classics for a reason, and there are several monologues contained in The Piano Lesson that rival anything put onscreen this year.

In the capable hands of the actors in this ensemble, the movie’s language soars, even as it still feels like the believable dialogue of a working-class Black family striving to make something of their lives.

The Piano Lesson is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in December 2024
A woman and man embrace by touching heads in The Last Letter From Your Lover.

It's the final month of 2024, and Netflix is not holding back. The streamer will release several movies and TV shows that will undoubtedly wind up on the streamer's most popular lists. On December 26, Squid Game, Netflix's most-watched show, returns for its deadly second season. Plus, Taron Egerton will play a TSA agent out to save his airport from a terrorist in a new Netflix action movie, Carry-On.

Netflix's biggest strength is its vault. If Squid Game or Carry-On are of no interest to you, then keep searching the service for something that fits your needs. If you feel like taking a chance, try one of these underrated movies. Our picks include an entertaining thriller, a Fast & Furious sequel, and a holiday romance.

Read more
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
3 comedies amazon prime video watch december 2024 snack shack 1

Comedies are fun to watch any time of the year. Through the month of December as you prep for the holidays, you might be looking for a respite from the constant stream of holiday movies. Thankfully, there are lots of funny movies that have absolutely nothing to do with Christmas.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help with three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December before they’re gone.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
A woman smiles while holding a puppy as a man looks on in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

After you have finished diving into all the holiday movies you can stomach and the shows coming out this month, it’s time to look back at a classic rom-com or two. They are perfect when you want to shut your brain off for a couple of hours and get lost in a totally fictional story of two people meeting and eventually falling in love. Of course, it’s the journey between these points checkered with humorous moments that make rom-coms so darn delightful.

You’ll find a good selection of rom-coms on all the best streaming services, and these three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December are a good place to start. One is even holiday-themed so you can stick with the festive spirit.

Read more