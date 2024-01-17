 Skip to main content
Raptors vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The Miami Heat are coming off a one-point win over the Nets on Monday night. The Toronto Raptors, however, are coming off a loss to the Celtics that very same night. The two now square off tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST, with Jimmy Butler coming off a 31-point game in the Heat’s previous win. Here’s where you can watch these two teams go at it on the court tonight.

Watch Heat vs Raptors live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.Get Fubo right now for plans that start at $80 a month with $0 down to start off. All of their plans have a Fubo free trial for starters. Fubo has climbed its way to the forefront of the streaming market for live sports coverage, especially with the NBA. No matter if you’re signing up for their ‘Pro’ tier or the ‘Premiere’ level, you get a lot of bang for your buck with 100+ channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space, and the ability to watch 10 screens at once.

Watch the Heat vs Raptors live stream on YouTube TV with NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass on YouTube TV.Add NBA League Pass to your YouTube TV subscription if you have not already. The NBA League Pass is priced at $90 for the entire season, or $15 a month. You can add it to your YouTube TV subscription without subscribing to the full channel offering on YouTube TV’s base plan. YouTube TV alone costs $73 a month, with ten dollars off the first three months. Stay alert with these two brands in collaboration with one another, there are always special NBA League Pass deals going on to knock a few bucks off for new subscribers.

Watch Heat vs Raptors live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

For our out-of-country basketball fans, we must notify you about VPNs — specifically NordVPN, because it’s the best VPN for streaming. If you want to catch NBA action but our not in the United States. It’s best that you subscribe to something like NordVPN to watch basketball games on live streams. The best VPNs let you circumvent local streaming rights and get access to games you normally couldn’t in your country.

