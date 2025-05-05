 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025

By
Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell sit and a bar and drink in Crazy Stupid Love.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Sofia Carson is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most valuable stars. Carson first proved her worth in Purple Hearts, the romantic drama that became the streamer’s third most watched movie of 2022. Carry-On, a thriller with Carson and Taron Edgerton, is Netflix’s second most popular English-language movie ever. Now, Carson has The Life List, the romantic dramedy that has spent five consecutive weeks in the top 10.

If you haven’t seen The Life List, rom-com fans should put it in their queue. Otherwise, watch one of the three rom-coms below, including a baseball drama, a Ryan Gosling-led comedy, and a charming story about an engagement.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

For Love of the Game (1999)

Kevin Costner sits in the dugout and talks with the catcher.
Universal Pictures

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Sam Raimi — yes, the same director behind The Evil Dead and Spider-Man franchises — explored a love story told through baseball in For Love of the Game. Aging pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is on his last legs. The Detroit Tigers plans to trade Chapel after his final start against the New York Yankees.

While on the mound, Billy reflects on the relationship with his girlfriend, Jane Aubrey (Kelly Preston), the love of his life who plans to leave him for a job in London. Billy is so distracted by his thoughts about Jane that he doesn’t realize the perfect game he’s pitching until the bottom of the eighth inning. Can Billy finish the job? Frankly, does the game even matter if he can’t share his success with Jane?

Stream For Love of the Game on Netflix.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

A man and a woman stand next to each other in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Warner Bros.

Crazy, Stupid, Love maximizes its charming, attractive, and talented cast to its benefit. Written by Paradise’s Dan Fogelman, Crazy, Stupid, Love follows Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell), a middle-aged man who’s shell-shocked to learn that his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), had an affair and wants a divorce.

Depressed, Cal tries to get back into the dating market. Cal’s attempts at attracting women go so poorly that they catch the attention of the handsome womanizer, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling). Under Jacob’s tutelage, Cal learns the art of picking up women. For a lovely rom-com, Crazy, Stupid, Love still has one of the best plot twists in any genre of the past 15 years.

Stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Emily Blunt and Jason Segel in The Five-Year Engagement.
Universal Pictures

Couples in serious relationships can probably relate to the drama at the center of The Five-Year Engagement. Sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) and his PhD graduate girlfriend Violet (Emily Blunt) are engaged. However, their engagement transforms into a curse-like situation.

Every time the couple plans to tie the knot, something happens to derail their plans. This leads to a breaking point where regret and doubt seep into their relationship. Even though things fall apart, you’re rooting for Tom and Violet to make it work because of the soothing chemistry between Segel and Blunt.

Stream The Five-Year Engagement on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

More from The Manual

the first trailer for final season of squid game is here cast 3 jpg

The first trailer for the final season of Squid Game is here

everything we know about the four beatles biopics sitting on a wall jpg

Everything we know about the four Beatles biopics

industry season 4 everything we know so far myha la herrold jpg

Industry season 4: Everything we know so far

bill hader will co write a new hbo series about the jonestown massacre barry jpg

Bill Hader will co-write a new HBO series about the Jonestown massacre

Read More
Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 movies leaving Netflix in April 2025 you have to watch now
Miles Teller and J. K. Simmons in Whiplash.

April belongs to Tom Hardy. The English actor is one of the stars on Guy Ritchie's MobLand, a popular Paramount+ series. Later this month, Hardy will tackle crime and corruption in Havoc, a new action thriller from acclaimed director Gareth Evans. Havoc is already generating positive buzz and should be on Netflix's most popular list.

While Havoc will remain on Netflix for a long time, these five movies are leaving the service at the end of the month. Our picks include an emotional romance, a landmark superhero adventure, and a terrific psychological drama.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)
Blood sprays around Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai.

Although it isn't the totality of television, Netflix has spent billions of dollars to convince its users that the streamer has all the TV they could ever need. And Netflix indeed has more TV than anyone could watch throughout a lifetime.
When you have that much content, the question is how to prioritize which shows you should actually spend time with. That's why we've pulled together this list of three excellent, underrated series that are all available on Netflix and all fairly easy to get through over the course of a single weekend.
We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and the best shows on Disney+.
Supacell (2024-)
Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix

You might not think you need another superhero story, but Supacell was created to prove you wrong. The series follows a group of Black South Londoners who all discover that they have superpowers, with race seeming to be the only thing that connects them. As they reckon with what these powers mean for their actual lives, they are brought together by a man who wants to use their power for the greater good.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in April 2025
Colman Domingo in The Madness.

This month on Netflix, Charlie Brooker returns for more social nightmares with Black Mirror season 7. For the first time in series history, Brooker did a sequel, USS Callister: Into Infinity, the follow-up to the Emmy-winning USS Callister from season 4. The other notable show coming in April is You season 5, the final run for serial killer Joe Goldberg.

While Black Mirror and You will dominate the most popular list for all of April, more shows are ready to be watched at the click of a button. Some underrated offerings include a stand-up comedy special, a conspiracy thriller, and a children's TV show.

Read more