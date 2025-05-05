3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents For Love of the Game (1999) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Sofia Carson is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most valuable stars. Carson first proved her worth in Purple Hearts, the romantic drama that became the streamer’s third most watched movie of 2022. Carry-On, a thriller with Carson and Taron Edgerton, is Netflix’s second most popular English-language movie ever. Now, Carson has The Life List, the romantic dramedy that has spent five consecutive weeks in the top 10.

If you haven’t seen The Life List, rom-com fans should put it in their queue. Otherwise, watch one of the three rom-coms below, including a baseball drama, a Ryan Gosling-led comedy, and a charming story about an engagement.

For Love of the Game (1999)

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Sam Raimi — yes, the same director behind The Evil Dead and Spider-Man franchises — explored a love story told through baseball in For Love of the Game. Aging pitcher Billy Chapel (Kevin Costner) is on his last legs. The Detroit Tigers plans to trade Chapel after his final start against the New York Yankees.

While on the mound, Billy reflects on the relationship with his girlfriend, Jane Aubrey (Kelly Preston), the love of his life who plans to leave him for a job in London. Billy is so distracted by his thoughts about Jane that he doesn’t realize the perfect game he’s pitching until the bottom of the eighth inning. Can Billy finish the job? Frankly, does the game even matter if he can’t share his success with Jane?

Stream For Love of the Game on Netflix.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love maximizes its charming, attractive, and talented cast to its benefit. Written by Paradise’s Dan Fogelman, Crazy, Stupid, Love follows Cal Weaver (Steve Carrell), a middle-aged man who’s shell-shocked to learn that his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), had an affair and wants a divorce.

Depressed, Cal tries to get back into the dating market. Cal’s attempts at attracting women go so poorly that they catch the attention of the handsome womanizer, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling). Under Jacob’s tutelage, Cal learns the art of picking up women. For a lovely rom-com, Crazy, Stupid, Love still has one of the best plot twists in any genre of the past 15 years.

Stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix.

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Couples in serious relationships can probably relate to the drama at the center of The Five-Year Engagement. Sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) and his PhD graduate girlfriend Violet (Emily Blunt) are engaged. However, their engagement transforms into a curse-like situation.

Every time the couple plans to tie the knot, something happens to derail their plans. This leads to a breaking point where regret and doubt seep into their relationship. Even though things fall apart, you’re rooting for Tom and Violet to make it work because of the soothing chemistry between Segel and Blunt.

Stream The Five-Year Engagement on Netflix.