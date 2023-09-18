Week 2 of the NFL season brings a special edition of Monday Night Football on September 18. There will be two games on Monday night for the first time this season. The first game will see the New Orleans Saints (1-0) traveling to North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers (0-1). The game will be played at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers. On FanDuel, the Saints are a 3-point road favorite.
The game between the Saints and Panthers will kick off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Broadcasting the game for ESPN will be Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge. Before the game, Monday Night Countdown will start at 5 p.m. ET, leading into Monday Night Kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the Saints vs. Panthers through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. The Spanish broadcast will be on ESPN Deportes. Log in with your TV provider for access.Watch Saints vs. Panthers on ESPN
At 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will simulcast the Saints vs. Panthers through the conclusion of the game.Watch Saints vs. Panthers on ESPN2
FuboTV is a great streaming option for sports fans with 180 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT, and USA. FuboTV pricing depends on the package you choose. The plans include Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. However, new customers can watch Saints vs. Panthers for free when they sign up for FuboTV’s free trial.
Monday night’s game between the Saints and Panthers can be seen on Sling TV. However, subscribers must have Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue because it includes ESPN and ESPN2. Sling Blue does not feature ESPN. Sling Orange costs $40/month, Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. New subscribers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.
With a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, customers will receive over 85 live and on-demand channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, MTV, Comedy Central, and Food Network. One of the advantages of Hulu with Live TV is the addition of Disney+ and ESPN+, which are included with your purchase. For $70/month, customers get Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). At $83/month, customers receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).
Football fans will want to have YouTube TV for the upcoming season. First of all, ESPN and ESPN2 are included with YouTube TV. More importantly, NFL Sunday Ticket is now available for purchase on YouTube TV, giving customers access to nearly every NFL game. YouTube TV is offering a free trial to NFL Sunday Ticket. For a subscription to YouTube TV, it will cost $73/month, but for the first three months, new customers will only pay $55/month.
If you are traveling abroad during the Saints vs. Panthers game, it might be difficult to stream the game because of geo-restrictions. To combat these issues, use one of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN. A VPN will pick a server based in the U.S. to trick your connection that it’s back home in the state, allowing you to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. There is no NordVPN free trial. However, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.
