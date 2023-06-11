Soccer Aid 2023 takes place today, and many soccer fans are excited to watch the annual fundraising event. It’s the world’s biggest celebrity football match, after all, and with proceeds going to help kids get the best start in life they can, it’s a worthy gathering of big names to watch. You won’t find Soccer Aid 2023 on any of the best live TV streaming services, nor on any television or streaming platforms at all if you’re in the United States. Despite its popularity overseas, it’s a somewhat obscure event in the United States, and not the easiest thing to track down on a screen — bad news for Brits this side of the pond wanting to watch the action unfold live

There are two steps you’ll need to take in order to watch Soccer Aid in the United States. The event is being broadcast in the United Kingdom on ITV1. This isn’t a network you can access through Sling TV, FuboTV, or any of the streaming TV services you may be used to in the United States. However, ITV Hub is available via a range of devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops. Getting yourself access to ITV Hub is the first step you’ll need to take to watch Soccer Aid 2023. The second thing you’ll need to do is get yourself a good VPN.

Watch Soccer Aid 2023 with a VPN

Because the Soccer Aid Unicef Fundraiser is a regionally-televised event, trying to access the ITV Hub from the United States won’t do you much good. There will be geographic restrictions in place for watching Soccer Aid, and anyone located in restricted areas won’t be able to watch. A VPN, however, allows you to set your geographic location by selecting from a range of servers in different countries if you’re a Brit travelling abroad, wanting to tune in.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services you’ll find out there, and in combination with ITV Hub will allow you to watch the Soccer Aid Unicef Fundraiser from anywhere in the world. All you’ll have to do is choose a server within the broadcast’s geographic area. NordVPN is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even take advantage of a NordVPN free trial for 30 days of free VPN service, which should get you seated nicely in front of the Soccer Aid 2023 broadcast.

