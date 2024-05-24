Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Get an outdoor TV for as little as $549

If you’re looking for TV deals with a difference, Best Buy is the place to go. It has a huge sale on outdoor TVs which means you can soon enjoy the delights of all your favorite shows or sports from outdoors. There are models available from just $549, so this is the ideal opportunity to check out what’s out there. With dozens of models in the sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself — but we’re also here to pick out a few highlights.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Outdoor TV sale

When seeking the best outdoor TVs, you’re looking for something a little different from the usual best TVs as it needs to work well outside. However, there is some overlap with Samsung still being one of the best TV brands both indoors and outdoors.

One great example is the which is down to $5,500 from $6,500. It’s weather-resistant rated to IP55 and durable against water and dust. It offers HDR along with wide viewing angles and anti-glare properties. There’s also Motion Rate 240 for great motion clarity even during fast-moving scenes.

A cheaper option is the which is down to just $549 from $699. It offers 500 nits of brightness and IP54 weather proofing so it can handle rain, dust, UV rays, and other outside irritants. It’s also HDR compatible so you get a great looking picture.

If you need full shade cover, how about the which is down to $1,059 from $1,659. The $600 saving is huge and in exchange, you get a TV which is built for full shade outdoor living areas like a covered or screened patio, and it’s up to 50% brighter than indoor TVs. The TV allows for operation in temperatures as low as -24F or as high as 104F. It also has a powder-coated rust-proof aluminum exterior.

These are just a few of the different outdoor TVs in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale with dozens of others worth checking out. Take a look for yourself by clicking the button below as you’re sure to find the right size and requirement for your needs.

