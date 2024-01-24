 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Suns vs Mavericks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

A marquee matchup takes place tonight between two of the top 10 Western Conference teams. The 25-18 Phoenix Suns travel to the American Airlines Arena to take on the 24-19 Dallas Mavericks in a matchup that has gotten chippy in the past. This will be their second time stepping on the court with one another in just under a month. The Suns look good as they are going on a 7-3 run in the last three games, averaging 118.9 PPG. The Mavericks have had a few struggles, going 5-5 in the last 10 games, but Luka Dončić still leads the team in scoring with 33.6 PPG. Yet, it was just announced that he is questionable for tonight’s matchup due to a back injury.

Coverage of the game begins tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. However, if you are looking to live stream the broadcast of the game, here is everything you need to know about where to watch it online.

The Best Way to Watch Suns vs Mavericks Live Stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV now sits at the forefront in the world of cable cord cutting. If you love live television and streaming live sports, look no further than Sling TV. It’s a platform that allows you to customize what you’re paying for. There are two packages you can sign up for: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling TV Orange heavily focuses on live television as it provides a lot of options for access to live sports. This Sling deal get 50% off your first month right now when you sign up.

Is There a Free Suns vs Mavericks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

By signing up with a platform like Fubo or DirecTV Stream, you can get a free trial and watch tonight’s matchup. Keep in mind that there is a seven-day Fubo free trial period, and DirecTV Stream has a five-day one. After that, whatever package you have bought will come into play. Fubo has become a staple for live sports fans who have ditched cable and live streamed their sports content. Fubo prides itself on having no contracts, and you can cancel anytime. Sign up tonight and add your NBA League Pass to either DirecTV Stream or Fubo to catch all the out-of-market games you want.

How to Watch Suns vs Mavericks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you happen to be outside the U.S., a virtual private network is your best bet for streaming U.S.-based games. We recommend NordVPN for its affordability and reliability. NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be utilized in sixty countries on over five thousand servers. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android TV, and there is no limit to your bandwidth while live streaming.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Bayern vs Werder live stream: Can you watch the game for free?
how to watch psg vs bayern live stream feature

Winners of three straight in the league, Bayern take on Werder on Sunday at Allianz Arena. While the hosts are looking for an emphatic victory to remain hot on the heels of Leverkusen atop the Bundesliga table, Ole Werner's squad would love to simply grab a point here as they attempt to steer clear of the relegation zone.

The match is just about to start, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. It's not on regular cable TV anywhere, so your options for watching a legal live stream in the U.S. are somewhat limited, but that makes it very simple, too. Here's everything you need to know to watch Bayern vs Werder.
Watch Bayern vs Werder on ESPN+

Read more
Sheffield vs West Ham live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Suddenly just six points behind a top four spot in the Premier League, West Ham get a meeting against last-place Sheffield United on Sunday, providing them another excellent opportunity to put more pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham.

In the United States, Sheffield vs West Ham is just about to kick off, at 9:00 a.m. ET today, Sunday, January 21, and will be televised on USA Network. If you don't have cable or are just looking to watch a live stream of the match on your phone, computer or other streaming device, here's a rundown of several different ways you can watch it online.
The Best Way to Watch Sheffield vs West Ham

Read more
UFC 297 live stream: Can you watch Strickland vs du Plessis for free?
Fighters stare each other down in a UFC 297 promotional poster.

Can’t wait to watch the UFC 297 live stream but not sure where to start? Don’t worry about it. We’re here to advise you all about the best way to watch the UFC 297 live stream tonight so you can catch the battle between Strickland and du Plessis, as well as see how things play out in the women’s Bantamweight Championship taking place between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva. As with all UFC PPV events, there are plenty of other fights taking place too including others in the main card, and the preliminaries as well. The main card is about to start, so let's dive into how you can watch.
How to watch UFC 297 online

The best and only way to watch UFC 297 is to sign up for ESPN+. The streaming service is the exclusive home of all things UFC in the U.S. and has been in recent years. UFC live streams are fortunately super simple to watch thanks to ESPN+ being compatible with pretty much all your devices, from your smart TV to your games console or all your streaming devices.

Read more