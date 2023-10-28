 Skip to main content
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers live stream: watch the NFL for free

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud went first and second, respectively, in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, their teams will square off on Sunday afternoon as Young’s Carolina Panthers (0-6) host Stroud’s Houston Texans (3-3) inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will start on Fox at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on October 29. Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth, with Jen Hale (reporter) providing updates from the sidelines.

The 2023 season has been rough on Young as the Panthers remain winless. Young has only thrown for six touchdowns, along with four interceptions, a far cry from his numbers at Alabama. Stroud, on the other hand, has thrived in Houston. Stroud set the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career. Stroud’s nine touchdowns and one interception have propelled Houston to a promising start.

Will the Texans get over .500, or will Carolina pick up their first victory? You can catch Young versus Stroud on Fox to find out. Watching the game with a cable subscription is one of the easier ways to access Fox. However, there are increasingly more ways to watch Fox in 2023. Sling TV, a streaming television service, is a top alternative to cable. Find out how to watch Fox on Sling TV below.

Watch the Texans vs. Panthers live stream on Sling TV

NFL fans can enjoy their favorite NFL games with Sling TV, one of the best live TV streaming services on the market. Sling TV allows for versatility and customization thanks to a flexible channel lineup. At $40/month, Sling Orange is more sports and family-orientated, with exclusive channels such as ESPN, Freeform, and Disney Channel.

Sling Blue, which costs $45/month, is geared toward news and entertainment,with local broadcasts of Fox, NBC, and ABC. Subscribers can combine the two and purchase Sling Orange + Blue for $60/month. New customers will receive 50% off their first month of Sling TV.

Watch the Texans vs. Panthers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Texans and Panthers are a few years away from contending for the playoffs. However, this game is an exciting matchup featuring two quarterbacks who could become top 10 at the position down the road. Don’t miss out on the action. If you will be traveling during the game, or if you’re currently outside of the country, make sure to download a VPN service to help combat streaming issues.

A virtual private network enhances your security and privacy, a necessary component in today’s world. A VPN will trick your connection into thinking you’re streaming from home by using a U.S.-based server. This will work around the regional broadcast restrictions in the area. Out of all the VPN services, our top recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPN services to use with Sling TV. There’s no risk in trying NordVPN since it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

