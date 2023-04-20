 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Europa League is in action today with Sevilla taking on Manchester United in their quarter-final second leg. If you’re a soccer fan you may be wondering where you can watch the game online, and if you’re in search of a deal you may be wondering how to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream for free. Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game today, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services as outlets. A Paramount subscription is well worth considering in order to watch the game, however, and Paramount even offers a way to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream for free.

Watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the standalone streaming platform of CBS. This makes it a premier landing spot for sports coverage, and additional content like Yellowstone makes it a worthy consideration if you’re trying to watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream. There’s almost always something new on Paramount to watch, and that includes today’s soccer action. If you’re hoping to watch Sevilla vs Manchester United for free you can take advantage of a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers. If you’ve exhausted your Paramount Plus free trial you’ll need to get a paid subscription. Both the free trial and a monthly subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus in addition to today’s Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream.

Watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

You’re almost certain to run into geographical restrictions if you’re traveling during the Sevilla vs Manchester United game. A virtual private network will help you work around that. A VPN is a good idea all of the time, in fact, particularly if you value your online privacy. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN makes its VPN service super affordable, with deals almost always taking place. Pairing it with a Paramount Plus subscription will let you watch the Sevilla vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere just as you would at home. A NordVPN free trial is also available, which will get you full access to the VPN service for a month at no cost.

Andrew Morrisey

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

