3 TV shows on Tubi you should watch in December

The rise of Tubi continues, as the ad-supported streaming service crossed 74 million active monthly users this past fall. That number will surely increase in 2024 after Warner Bros. signed a deal to stream DC movies and TV shows on Tubi, such as The Batman, Suicide Squad, Batwoman, and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Many users are now experiencing the FAST streaming service for the first time this month. There are over 50,000 movies and TV shows to select. Are you looking for a recommendation? Below, we selected three TV shows on Tubi to watch in December. Our picks include a cop drama, a 2000s sitcom, and a sports docuseries.

Southland (2009-2013)

Southland is a crime television series that combines the police drama of NYPD Blue with the grittiness of The Shield. Set in Los Angeles, Southland explores the day-to-day lives of LAPD officers and how they balance work with their personal lives. At the center of Southland is the relationship between John Cooper (The Walking Dead‘s Michael Cudlitz) and Ben Sherman (The O.C.‘s Ben McKenzie). The veteran Cooper is assigned to train rookie Sherman and bring him out into the field for the first time. Sherman’s eyes are opened to the hardships and difficulties of the real world, which causes him to question his future as a cop.

Other characters include Lydia Adams (Regina King), a detective who cares for her mother at home; Sammy Bryant (Shawn Hatosy), an erratic cop with a string of personal issues; and Chickie Brown (Arija Bareikis), an experienced cop with aspirations to become the LAPD’s first female SWAT officer.

Stream Southland on Tubi.

Everybody Hates Chris (2005-2009)

Chris Rock is one of the most successful comedians in the world. However, the journey to the top wasn’t easy. Rock was bullied and underappreciated as a teenager, but these seminal events shaped him into the success story he would eventually become. These teenage experiences serve as the inspiration for Everybody Hates Chris, the semi-autobiographical sitcom based on Rock’s life.

The series picks up in the 1980s with teenage Chris (Tyler James Williams) and his family – father Julius (Terry Crews), mother Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), younger sister Tonya (Imani Hakim), and younger brother Drew (Tequan Richmond) – move out of the projects into an apartment in Brooklyn’s Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood. Rochelle then sends Chris to a predominantly all-white school on the other side of town to get a better education. It’s survival of the fittest as Chris navigates teenage life in junior high with his new classmates and at home with his dysfunctional family.

Stream Everybody Hates Chris on Tubi.

QB1: Beyond the Lights season 4 (2023)

QB1 | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

The top college football quarterback prospects in the country are far from normal. Many of these players are being recruited by the best universities in the country to play on their football teams. The pressure is incomparable compared to the average high school student. QB1: Beyond the Lights takes the audience behind the curtain and into the lives of high school quarterbacks as they prepare to play their senior year.

The first two seasons were a go90 series, while season 3 found a home on Netflix. Now, season 4 is available to stream on Tubi. Season 4’s quarterbacks include Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Iowa’s Deuce Hogan. Knowing Young and Richardson made the NFL makes QB1: Beyond the Lights a fun trip down memory lane to see how they handled the adversity to become two of the country’s best football prospects.

Stream QB1: Beyond the Lights on Tubi.

