3 underrated movies on Tubi you need to watch in October

Dan Girolamo
By

Tubi boasts one of the most impressive libraries on streaming, with over 50,000 movies and television shows. Tubi features content from some of the biggest studios and providers in the world, including Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, and Paramount Pictures.

Due to the wide selection of programs, there are plenty of chances to discover new films you have never seen or have little knowledge of. For October, we created a list of three underrated movies to stream on Tubi. These three films are some of the best movies on Tubi, too. Our choices include a cop thriller starring Nicole Kidman, an endearing comedy featuring Bill Murray, and a unique heist drama.

Destroyer (2018)

Nicole Kidman points a gun in Destroyer.
Annapurna Pictures

Nicole Kidman looks unrecognizable in Destroyer, 2018’s little-seen crime thriller from Karyn Kusama. Kidman stars as Erin Bell, a weathered, beaten-down detective who drowns her sorrows in alcohol and illicit activities. Early in her career, Erin worked as an undercover cop tasked with infiltrating a gang led by Silas (Toby Kebbell). While working undercover, a robbery ends in tragedy, an event that still haunts Erin in the present.

Consumed with guilt, Erin gets a shot at redemption when a murder investigation may have ties to Silas. Erin becomes obsessed with avenging her mishap and bringing down Silas, putting her life at stake to get what she wants. Kidman received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Stream Destroyer on Tubi.

St. Vincent (2014)

Bill Murray stands and dances with a young boy in St. Vincent.
The Weinstein Company

Nearly 25 years after Scrooged, Bill Murray channels another version of an Ebenezer Scrooge-like character in St. Vincent. Murray stars as Vincent MacKenna, a grumpy war veteran who spends most of his time partaking in degenerate activities – gambling, smoking, and drinking. Maggie (Melissa McCarthy), a struggling single mother, and her 12-year-old son Oliver (Jaeden Martell) move next door, much to Vincent’s dismay.

Because of her tiresome work schedule, Maggie is forced to leave Oliver in the care of Vincent. The duo form an unlikely friendship. Vincent teaches the boy to stand up for himself and become more confident, while Oliver sees the good in the elder statesman and gives him a new lease on life.

Stream St. Vincent on Tubi.

American Animals (2018)

Four men in coats stand next to each other in American Animals.
MoviePass Ventures/STXinternational

American Animals, a thriller based on one of most daring heists in U.S. history, is fittingly described as criminally underrated. Directed by Bart Layton, the docudrama follows four friends – Spencer Reinhard (The Batman’s Barry Keoghan), Warren Lipka (Evan Peters), Eric Borsuk (Jared Abrahamson), and Chas Allen III (Blake Jenner) – who plan to steal rare books from Transylvania University’s library and sell them for millions.

With no criminal experience, the boys seek inspiration from the heists they see in movies. American Animals is a fresh entry into the heist genre, including interviews with the actors’ real-life counterparts to explain their pivotal scenes and plot points.

Stream American Animals on Tubi.

