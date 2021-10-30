Today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC Lightweight Champion Jan Blachowicz is defending his title against MMA icon Glover Teixeira. Notably, UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira is not a pay-per-view — it’s the first non-PPV numbered UFC event in 10 years — but you’ll still need to sign up for ESPN+ to tune into the UFC 267 live stream and watch UFC 267 online. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch UFC 267 online in the U.S.

ESPN+ is the go-to platform to stream UFC fights online, and it’s the exclusive outlet for all UFC PPV events. UFC 267, however, is not a pay-per-view, and it’s the first numbered UFC event in nearly a decade (since UFC 138 which took place in November 2011) that viewers didn’t need to purchase. You still need to sign up for ESPN+ to watch the UFC 267 live stream online for free, though, although it’s also available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers.

The good news is that there’s a UFC pay-per-view event happening next weekend, and if you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, then you can cash in by grabbing a one-year subscription along with the UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 PPV for $90. That saves you 50 bucks off the cost of purchasing them separately, and since UFC 267 would normally be a pay-per-view event, you’re practically getting two UFC PPVs for the price of one (and at an extra discount, no less).

The main feature of today’s fight-fest is a championship bout, where Jan Blachowicz (28-8) is putting his light heavyweight belt on the line against Glover Teixeira (32-7). Teixeira, who just turned 42, is aiming to become the oldest champion in the league’s history, and this might be his last chance to do so — despite his great record and iconic status in the world of MMA, the Brazilian has never held a UFC title and is likely to retire soon. The co-main event is a bantamweight contest between former champ Petr Yan (15-2) and Cory Sandhagen (14-3), with an interim championship on the line after current champion Aljamain Sterling had to withdraw from his rematch with Yan due to neck injury.

The free UFC 267 stream starts today with the preliminary card at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT), followed by the main event at 2 p.m. ET. We expect the headlining light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira to happen around 4 p.m. ET. That means you’ve still got time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC 267 online for free — and don’t forget to grab the ESPN+/UFC 268 PPV bundle and save some cash.

