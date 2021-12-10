  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Watch UFC 269 Online: How to live stream Oliveira vs. Poirier tomorrow

Lucas Coll
By

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier is happening tomorrow, and with two high-stakes championship bouts on the main card, this isn’t an event that MMA fans will want to miss. UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira is defending his title for the first time, facing top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, who is arguably the most serious contender for the belt right now. This is a pay-per-view, though, so you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ to tune in to the livestream. Read on to learn more about the main event and how you can watch UFC 269 online (and possibly even save some cash on the PPV) with ESPN+.

Oliveira vs. Poirier is a numbered event, and it’s a pay-per-view (only a handful of numbered events in UFC history have not been). That means that if you want to livestream UFC 269 online, then you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+. This premium streaming platform is currently the only place to watch live UFC PPV shows. After signing up, you can watch UFC 269 live on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation console, or even in your PC web browser.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier is a matchup that’s been months (or perhaps even years) in the making, as these two top-ranked lightweight fighters have never faced each other before. Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier passed up an early chance at a title shot in favor of his much-hyped trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, which ended with the Irishman suffering a nasty leg break in the final seconds of the first round. With McGregor now laid up until 2022, the time has come for Poirier to finally go for the gold again following his first unsuccessful title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira has his work cut out for him for his first title defense. The Brazilian fighter won the vacant belt at UFC 262 in May when he defeated former Bellator champ Michael Chandler via second-round TKO. He now stands at the top, but Poirier is a dangerous first challenger for the newly crowned champ to face so early in his title reign. Fans know that the UFC lightweight division is crowded and top-heavy, so even if Oliveira manages to hold onto the throne this Saturday, it won’t be long before another serious contender steps up.

This is sure to be an exciting fight no matter which one of these two fighters emerges from the Octagon with the gold around his waist, and if you want to watch UFC 269 online live to see it all for yourself, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV. And if you’re a new subscriber, you can score a one-year ESPN+ membership with the UFC 269 PPV package for just $90, saving you $50. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

