UFC 289 live stream: Watch Nunes vs Aldana from anywhere

June’s big UFC pay-per-view event is happening tonight. For the main event, Amanda Nunes is defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is returning to the octagon as he faces Beneil Dariush in a bout that’ll have fans on the edge of the seat, with the winner likely in for a shot at Islam Makhachev’s belt.

This pay-per-view event will air in the United States exclusively on ESPN+, so if you want to watch the UFC 289 live stream this evening, even if you’re tuning in from abroad, we have everything you need to know right here. And before you ask: no, there isn’t a free UFC 289 live stream — not a legal one, anyway.

Watch the UFC 289 live stream on ESPN Plus

UFC 289 is a numbered event, and you probably know what that means: it’s a pay-per-view. The UFC typically runs one of these numbered pay-per-view shows per month. In the U.S., the exclusive broadcaster of UFC fights and PPV events is ESPN+, a premium streaming service launched by ESPN in 2018. ESPN+ currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year, while your pay-per-view ticket will cost you $80. It’s not cheap to be a UFC fan, but a one-time bundle offer lets new ESPN+ subscribers grab a one-year membership and the UFC 289 PPV for just $125 (a $55 discount).

Watch the UFC 289 live stream from abroad with a VPN

Streaming services, and live entertainment in particular, tend to be restricted by regional broadcasting restrictions. This is especially true for live sports, including UFC fights and pay-per-views. That means that even if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber, you may not be able to access the UFC 288 live stream online if you’re outside of the U.S. Those living or traveling abroad have an easy workaround to this: a virtual private network, or VPN. The best VPN services can encrypt your connection and route your online traffic through remote servers, “spoofing” your location and making it appear as if you’re in another country. Our favorite pick for this is NordVPN, as it’s fast, reliable, and affordable. Sign up, connect to a NordVPN server in the U.S., and you’re ready to log into ESPN+ and watch UFC 289. You can sign up for NordVPN for as little as $3.30 per month if you opt for the two-year subscription plan.

Editors' Recommendations