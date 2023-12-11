3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in December

Some of the best TV shows of the year were released on Netflix. Beef was an entertaining limited series about a road rage incident that led to a bitter feud. The Fall of the House of Usher was Mike Flanagan’s last horror series for Netflix, and it might have been his best. Squid Game: The Challenge brought the South Korean drama to life as 456 players fought to win $4.56 million.

While many of these shows became some of the most popular shows on Netflix, there are plenty of under-the-radar shows that fans can watch right now. Here are three underrated shows you need to watch in December. Our choices include a crime anthology, a wrestling comedy, and a political thriller.

Recommended Videos

The Sinner (2017-2021)

Why do ordinary people commit unspeakable crimes? That’s the question at the heart of The Sinner, the underrated crime series that aired on USA for four seasons. Each season focuses on a new homicide, but the one constant in each mystery is Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), the detective tasked with solving each murder.

Season 1 starts with a bang as Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) inexplicably walks up to a man in broad daylight and stabs him to death. The crimes in future seasons include a double murder with a young boy at the center of it, a fatal car crash that leads to an even more disturbing case, and the strange disappearance of a young girl in Maine. With surprise turns at every corner, The Sinner will keep you guessing at all times in this gripping anthology series.

Watch The Sinner on Netflix.

GLOW (2017-2019)

GLOW has the rare distinction of finding itself on two lists: best Netflix original series and Netflix shows that were canceled too soon. GLOW takes viewers into the world of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), a wrestling promotion in 1980s Los Angeles.

Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) is a struggling actress who receives her shot at stardom as a wrestler in GLOW. Along with a group of recruits, Ruth learns about the ins and outs of professional wrestling, from costume and makeup to storylines and in-ring abilities. Ruth becomes Zoya the Destroya, and works alongside other wrestlers like Liberty Belle (Mrs. Davis star Betty Gilpin), Machu Picchu (Britney Young), and Junkchain (Sydelle Noel). GLOW was supposed to have a fourth and final season, but Netflix reversed course and canceled it, meaning the series concluded with a cliffhanger ending in season 3.

Watch GLOW on Netflix.

Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

Something is refreshing about watching Kiefer Sutherland in a thrilling drama on broadcast television. Sutherland is best known for his work as Jack Bauer on 24. Instead of saving the Commander in Chief, Sutherland became the President in Designated Survivor. Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is declared the designated survivor during the President’s State of the Union.

An explosion in the Capitol Building kills the President and everyone in his immediate line of succession. Kirkman, who is watching the speech from a secure location, suddenly becomes the new President of the United States. As the most powerful man in the free world, Kirkman must find out who is responsible for the attack while proving to the American people that he’s the right man for the job.

Watch Designated Survivor on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations