Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football (TNF) when the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) travel to Pennsylvania to play the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. FanDuel has the Eagles as 6.5-point favorites.

Minnesota stumbled out of the gate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kicker Chase McLaughlin made the go-ahead 57-yard field goal to put the Bucs ahead 20-17 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Vikings’ offense failed to get a first down for the rest of the game as Tampa held on for the victory. In Foxboro, Massachusetts, the Eagles’ offensive exploded for 16 unanswered points in the first quarter before going ice cold the rest of the half. Three second half field goals by Jake Elliot ended up being the difference as the Eagles held on for a 25-20 victory.

Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on Prime Video and Twitch

Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts on the cover of Thursday Night Football on Prime.
Amazon

Football fans can watch the Vikings and Eagles on Thursday Night Football through Prime Video. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on September 14. Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth, and Kaylee Hartung will provide reports from the sideline. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Thursday Night Football’s pregame show.

To watch TNF, open Amazon’s Prime Video app on your connected televisions, streaming media players, set-top boxes, or mobile devices. After signing in with your Prime membership, find Thursday Night Football on the homepage or search bar. The broadcast information should be available in the “Live & Upcoming” carousel. Tap on the game and press play.

Amazon Prime costs $15/month or $139/year. Students can purchase a discounted membership for $7.49/month. Additionally, those customers who qualify for government assistance can receive a Prime membership for $7/month. These prices do not go into effect until after the first month since Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to new customers that can be canceled anytime.

Additional broadcast options include a live stream on Amazon.com or Twitch, a Spanish-language broadcast on Prime Video, and over-the-air TV stations in the Minnesota and Philadelphia markets.

Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream on NFL+

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.
Joe Glorioso / All-Pro Reels

The Week 2 game between the Vikings and Eagles can be accessed with a subscription to NFL+. The NFL’s streaming service allows customers to watch live local and prime-time regular and postseason games on their phone or tablet. NFL+ also includes NFL Network and more NFL on demand content. A subscription costs $7/month or $50/year. For a limited time, an annual subscription only costs $40/year.

There is a second tier to NFL+ known as NFL+ Premium. It includes everything from NFL+, with the addition of NFL RedZone and All-22 replays. NFL+ Premium costs $15/month or $100/year. Like NFL+, there is a limited-time discount on a yearly purchase to Premium of $80/year. Both NFL+ and NFL+ Premium offer free seven-day trials.

Watch Vikings vs. Eagles on NFL+

