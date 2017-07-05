HBO teases release of Westworld season 1 on DVD and 4K Blu-ray with short trailer

Why it matters to you HBO's Westworld, which is firmmly entrenched in the best-show-on-TV conversation, should look even more stunning in 4K Ultra HD.

Season 1 of Westworld several bumps in the road on its way to the small screen and — at one point — production was actually shut down for two whole months so that writers could sort out the show’s complex storylines and “… get ahead of the writing.” When the show finally did premiere, however, it was worth the wait — and then some.

In vintage HBO fashion, it had folks gathered around the watercoolers, wondering about Robert Ford’s motives, or the voices inside Dolores’ head. It’s the sort of show you can (and probably should) watch over and over again due to the likelihood of finding something new every time. Thankfully, as reported by ComingSoon, you’ll soon have an opportunity to do just that.

On Wednesday, the network released a trailer (embedded above) for the DVD, standard Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Combo-Pack. The release will include all 10 episodes of the inaugural season and never-before-seen special features that you won’t find on HBO GO. Highlights include all-new featurettes like The Key to The Chords and Imagining the Main Title, along with a gag reel to lighten the mood after a day of binging on all of the “violent delights.”

Bonus content notwithstanding, many people will still prefer streaming to shelling out the cash necessary to own the physical disc. That said, HBO GO doesn’t yet support 4K streaming, and this series should look truly stunning in Ultra HD. We’re sure many people who don’t subscribe to HBO will be excited at the news that they can finally see what all the fuss is about.

Here’s what Rosemary Markson, senior vice president, Television Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, had to say about the upcoming release:

“We are thrilled to release the first season of HBO’s critically acclaimed and most watched new series ‘Westworld’ in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans will devour this beautifully crafted series — a perfect candidate to receive the fully immersive 4K HDR experience, along with limited-edition collectible packaging and all-new special features.”

Season One of Westworld will be available for purchase on November 7, and comes at a suggested retail price of $50 on DVD, $55 on Blu-ray, and $65 for the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo-Pack.