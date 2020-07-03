UFC Fight Island: Everything you need to know

After briefly postponing future events in the spring, UFC CEO Dana White wasted no time in getting the world’s biggest fighting league back up and running in a big way, promising that the UFC would be the first sport back in action this summer and that he was preparing a private “Fight Island” as a venue for future fights. White made good on the first promise, and now the second one is about to be fulfilled on Saturday, July 11, when welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 — the first event to be held on the new UFC Fight Island.

The UFC 2020 schedule has been in flux since April when the ongoing public health crisis caused White to reluctantly postpone further fights. That didn’t last long, however; UFC 249 happened about a month after its initial postponement, and more events have taken place since then. However, it wasn’t until now that UFC Fight Island — which White hinted at a couple of months ago — finally became fully operational, and UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns is officially slated to be the first show to take place at the new venue.

UFC Fight Island is not actually an isolated island in itself, but is situated on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Yas Island is already home to many popular tourist attractions, and over the past few months, part of the isle has been completely transformed to make UFC Fight Island, a new venue complete with a beach Octagon and other facilities for fighters and staff to live and train. UFC 251 is a fitting event to be the first on Fight Island, too, with two championship bouts on the main card and featuring big names like Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski, and Jose Aldo.

If you’re looking for a way to watch UFC 251 online, you’ll still need ESPN+ to do it — and if you’re wondering how to watch UFC online without cable, then ESPN+ is a must. This premium streaming service is the best way to stream the live MMA events (along with replays, analysis, interviews, press conferences, and more) thanks to the sports broadcaster’s tight relationship with the UFC. ESPN+ is also the only venue for watching pay-per-view shows like UFC 251 on July 11.

Looking for more on UFC? Find results, scheduled fights, top fighters, and more on our UFC 2020 page.

Editors' Recommendations