What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full event schedule

Looking for the UFC 288 time, location, and stream? We have it all here, plus a primer on the matchup. Can a former champion come out of retirement to take back the bantamweight championship? No, this isn’t the plot of Creed III, it’s UFC 288 on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Here’s everything you need to know in order to stream UFC 288 tonight.

The current bantamweight champion is Aljamain Sterling. He has a 22-3 record in MMA and a 14-3 record in UFC. He’s putting his belt on the line to fight the former Olympic gold medalist and bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who has a record of 16-2 in MMA and 10-2 in UFC. Cejudo has been in retirement for the past three years, but decided to come back to solidify his place in MMA history. Regardless of who wins, tonight will be a part of UFC history. There are four other fights on the main card tonight that you won’t want to miss.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

The UFC 288 times come in three sections: early prelims, prelims, and main event. The early prelims UFC 288 time is 6:30 p.m. ET. These will only be broadcast on UFC’s website via the UFC Fight Pass. The prelims start at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ for any subscriber — no need to buy the PPV to watch these fights. The UFC 288 main event starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. This is what you’ll need a PPV ticket to watch. Read on for more info on how to watch UFC 288 online.

How to watch the UFC 288 live stream

UFC 288 is a PPV event on ESPN+. That means you’ll have to have an ESPN+ subscription and you’ll need to buy the PPV separately. The PPV costs $80, and there’s no way of getting around that. There are, however, a few options for how to subscribe to ESPN+, some that save you a significant amount of money. The first option, a regular subscription, costs $10 per month or $100 for a full year. There is no ESPN+ free trial, so buying a single month and the PPV for $90 altogether is the cheapest way to watch UFC 288.

Related Videos

Alternatively, as part of a limited-time UFC 288 deal, you can buy the PPV and an ESPN+ yearly subscription for only $125. That basically brings the price of a yearly ESPN+ subscription down to $45 from $100 (or brings the PPV price from $80 to $25, if you look at it that way). While this isn’t the cheapest way to watch UFC 288, it will save you a ton of money if you intend to buy any UFC PPV event within the next year.

Editors' Recommendations