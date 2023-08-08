Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Do you prefer to watch the latest movie releases from the comfort of your own home? In that case, VOD (Video on Demand) may be right for you. And compared to bringing a family to movie theaters, it may actually be cheaper to rent or buy the same film via Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, or any of the other digital movie outlets.

For the month of August, many of this summer’s biggest titles, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Elemental, and No Hard Feelings, are making their digital debuts alongside The Whale and Asteroid City.

If you’re looking for the top new titles, then check out our updated list of what’s new on VOD and digital in August 2023.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

It hasn’t even been a month since Insidious: The Red Door hit theaters, but the fifth installment of the horror franchise is already available on demand. Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with this sequel, and he once again reprises his role as Josh Lambert. The story takes place about a decade after his last appearance, when Josh and his son, Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins), willingly let themselves be hypnotized to forget the horrific experiences they lived through. Unfortunately, those bad memories come to the surface as Josh goes off to college and some old ghosts come out to play.

Release Date: Out now

You can rent or purchase Insidious: The Red Door on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

The Whale (2022)

Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale has finally made its streaming debut over seven months after it played in theaters. Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Charlie, a man who has given into despair and allowed himself to become dangerously obese. Years ago, Charlie abandoned his family because he loved a man named Alan. When Alan died, Charlie ate himself into ill health.

Charlie is so desperate to reconnect with his daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), that he literally bribes her to spend time with him. But Charlie keeps his physical interactions to a minimum, and his only real friend, Liz (Hong Chau), has a secret that may send Charlie over the edge.

Release Date: Out now

You can rent or purchase The Whale on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Paint (2023)

Owen Wilson goes full Bob Ross with his portrayal of a TV painting show host by the name of Carl Nargle in the indie comedy Paint. After years of enjoying uncontested minor celebrity, Carl is overwhelmed by the arrival of a rival painting host, Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), who threatens to take away everything and everyone he holds dear.

Release Date: Out now

You can rent or purchase Paint on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Asteroid City (2023)

Wes Anderson movies exist in worlds all of their own, and that’s never been more true than in his latest film, Asteroid City. Jason Schwartzman headlines the ridiculously stacked cast as Augie Steenbeck, a recently widowed father who brings his kids to the Junior Stargazer convention.

Much to Augie’s surprise, he forms a connection with movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) against the backdrop of some truly out-of-this-world events in an alternate version of the ’50s.

Release Date: Out now

You can rent or purchase Asteroid City on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

The second-biggest hit of the summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is a visually-stunning masterpiece. In this highly anticipated sequel, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) finally reunites with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), only to discover that she’s been hiding a secret that may have grave consequences for Miles and his family.

Gwen’s got problems of her own, as her father, George Stacy (Shea Whigham), learns that she is Spider-Woman, forcing Gwen to abandon her own world for a life in the Spider-Society under the command of Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099.

Release Date: August 8

You can rent or purchase Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Cobweb (2023)

Cobweb has only recently haunted theaters, and it’s about to bring its ghost story home. Woody Norman stars as Peter, a young boy who hears a ghost’s voice in his home. More alarmingly, the ghost claims that she was murdered by Peter’s mother (Lizzy Caplan) and father (Antony Starr). But can Peter trust what the ghost has told him?

Release Date: August 11

You can rent or purchase Cobweb on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Elemental (2023)

Say what you will about Elemental, it proved to have stronger legs at the box office than The Flash. In Pixar’s latest film, Leah Lewis provides the voice of Ember Lumen, a fire elemental who lives with her family in Fire Town.

Against the odds, Ember attracts the romantic attention of Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a water elemental who is head over heels in love with her. Unfortunately, their very nature means that they can’t touch. But that may not be the only thing that keeps them apart.

Release Date: August 15

You can rent or purchase Elemental on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

No Hard Feelings (2023)

For her first big theatrical movie in four years, Jennifer Lawrence really goes for the hard-R in the comedy No Hard Feelings. Lawrence plays Maddie Barker, a woman in her 30s who is on the verge of losing everything. The only thing that can save Maddie is an unusual offer from Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison Becker (Laura Benanti).

If Maddie agrees to date their son, Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman), and “make a man out of him,” then Maddie gets to keep her car. Unfortunately for Maddie, Percy is so awkward that he’s borderline undatable.

Release Date: August 15

You can rent or purchase No Hard Feelings on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

The Lesson (2023)

In The Lesson, Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack) is overjoyed when he is hired to be a tutor for Bertie Sinclair (Stephen McMillan). Bertie’s father, J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant), is one of Liam’s favorite writers. However, J.M. and his wife, Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy), are very protective of their dark secrets, and Liam has inadvertently put himself at risk simply by being in their home.

Release Date: August 15

You can rent or purchase The Lesson on Apple TV+ and other digital outlets.

The Boogeyman (2023)

Who’s been hiding under your bed? The Boogeyman, of course. 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman skipped a straight-to-Hulu release and haunted theaters instead. Chris Messina stars as Will Harper, a psychiatrist who is disturbed by the account of Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), a man who claims that the Boogeyman killed his family. And soon enough, Will’s daughters, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) and Sawyer Harper (Vivien Lyra Blair), start having Boogeyman encounters of their own.

Release Date: August 29

You can rent or purchase The Boogeyman on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

