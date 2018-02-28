Here’s where to watch 2018’s Oscar nominees online

On March 4, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present the 90th Academy Awards ceremony (the “Oscars”), and this year’s field of nominees is one of the most contentious in years, with no clear winners in some of the major categories. If you want to join in on the debate, but missed this year’s Oscar-nominated films in theaters, there’s good news: Some of them are already streaming. While you can buy or rent most of the movies on services like Amazon, the following movies can be watched with just a subscription. If you’re wondering which films are likely to win, we’ve also made our own predictions.

‘Get Out’ Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Jordan Peele), Best Writing (Original Screenplay), Best Lead Actor (Daniel Kaluuya) Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out became an early contender for Best Picture, astounding audiences and critics with its incisive subject matter and exquisite filmmaking. The movie follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black man dating a white woman named Rose Armitage (Allison Williams). They’re going to visit her parents for the first time, and while Chris is nervous the folks might be uncomfortable with their daughter’s interracial relationship, she assures him they are very progressive. Sure enough, Rose’s parents seem friendly, if a bit awkward, but strange occurrences lead Chris to realize something is very wrong at the Armitage estate. The film’s political commentary drew a lot of praise, but its inventive visuals and tight direction alone make it worth watching. Watch now on: HBO Now

‘Logan’ Nominated for: Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) Hugh Jackman’s long tenure as X-Men frontman Wolverine (aka Logan) came to a presumed end with Logan, a film that strips its character to the bare essentials, as much grim Western as superhero movie. The film is set in 2029, decades after the last mutant was born. The X-Men are a distant memory; an aged Logan is lying low in Texas, taking care of Professor Xavier, whose mind is decaying. Logan’s isolation comes to an end when he encounters a mysterious young girl named Laura (Dafne Keen), helping her escape a villainous corporation that is pursuing her. A violent, yet meditative film with an austere look, Logan is a beautiful, somber example of how much room there is for superhero films to experiment. Watch now on: HBO Now

‘The Big Sick’ Nominated for: Best Writing (Original Screenplay) A romantic comedy based on the screenwriters’ real life love story, The Big Sick follows Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and Emily (Zoe Kazan), a young couple who start dating after Emily heckles Kumail at his stand-up comedy show. The two break up after a fight, but when Emily ends up hospitalized in a coma not long after, Kumail begins visiting her in the hospital, forming a tense relationship with her wary parents. It’s a sweet film, one that eschews the cliches of the typical rom-com in favor of something a little more authentic. Watch now on: Amazon Prime

‘Icarus’ Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature Any filmmaker could tell you that a lot can happen between the start of production and the end. That’s certainly the case with Bryan Fogel’s Icarus, which began with the director filming himself taking performance enhancing drugs in order to document the effects. His research into doping leads him to Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, a Russian scientist who, it turns out, was involved in Russia’s Olympic doping program. Fogel and Rodchenkov work together to break news of the scandal, giving Icarus an incredible first-hand perspective as an international incident unfolds.