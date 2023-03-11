Where to watch red carpet coverage for the 2023 Oscars

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a long awards season, the final stop will be at the 2023 Oscars (95th Academy awards) on March 12. The ceremony will highlight some of the best films of 2022, including Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Tár.

Before the ceremony, Hollywood’s hottest stars and A-listers will walk the red carpet. Celebrities will be dressed in fashion’s top brands from head to toe as they pose for photos and stop for interviews. However, this year marks a huge change for the Oscars. The carpet’s color will be champagne, not red. This marks the first time since 1961 that the carpet isn’t red.

Here’s everything you need to know about the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time.

Where to watch the 2023 Oscars red carpet coverage

Watch LIVE Oscars 2023: 95th Academy Awards Pre-Show & Red Carpet

The pre-show, On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, will air on ABC from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on March 12. Additionally, ABC News Live will stream the pre-show and red carpet at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT until 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Linsey Davis and White Johnson of World News Tonight will anchor the coverage. The event will feature interviews with attendees and nominees as they walk the red carpet before the ceremony.

Countdown to the Oscars will start on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The special will serve as the lead-in to the Oscars. Ashley Graham (American Beauty Star), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!), and Lilly Singh (The Bad Guys) will host.

E! will also air their pre-show, E! Live From the Red Carpet, starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Following the ceremony, the post-game show, E! After Party, covering everything and anything that happened during the ceremony, will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. Log in with your cable provider for access.

Where to stream the 2023 Oscars red carpet coverage

Red carpet coverage can be streamed via and the ABC App. Sign in with your cable provider for access.

If you do not have cable, ABC’s red carpet coverage can be watched on streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+.

FuboTV has four plans: Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly, Premiere Quarterly, and Latino Quarterly. The first three range from $70 to $100 per month, and Latino Quarterly starts at $25 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV costs $65 per month. For a limited time, that price drops to $55 per month for the first three months.

2023 Oscar nominees

Will this be the year of A24? Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO), the multiversal adventure about a mother’s quest to save her family, is the favorite to win Best Picture. EEAAO led the field with 11 nominations, followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine, Elvis with eight, and The Fabelmans with seven.

You can also check out our article on where to watch all the Best Picture nominees.

