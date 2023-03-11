Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a long and strenuous awards season, it’s nearly time for the 2023 Oscars. The best films of the past year will soon be awarded Oscars from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). This year marks the 95th edition of the ceremony, which is also referred to as the Academy Awards.

What will be the ceremony’s most memorable moment? In 2022, the telecast became associated with a slap from Will Smith. In 2020, Bong Joon-ho and Parasite showed the world that subtitles should not stop a movie from receiving praise. Will there be an upset as big as the 1999 Oscars when Shakespeare in Love defeated Saving Private Ryan in Best Picture? The only way to find out is to watch!

Below is your informational guide to the 2023 Oscars.

2023 Oscars date, time, and location

The 2023 Oscars will air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

How to watch the 2023 Oscars

To watch the 2023 Oscars, turn to ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony can be seen for free on your local ABC station. The telecast can also be seen on ABC.com and through the ABC app. You must sign in with your cable login or streaming TV provider.

How to stream the 2023 Oscars

If you do not have cable, the Oscars are available on streaming TV services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

There are two Hulu + Live TV plans. For $70 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 per month, subscribers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

FuboTV has four plans: Pro Quarterly, Elite Quarterly, Premiere Quarterly, and Latino Quarterly. The first three range from $70 to $100 per month, and Latino Quarterly starts at $25 per month.

Finally, YouTube TV costs $65 per month. For a limited time, that price drops to $55 per month for the first three months.

How to watch red carpet coverage

The red carpet festivities kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on ABC with On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. To watch the red carpet online, ABC News Live will begin live streaming at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT, and it will run until the start of the Oscars.

Countdown to the Oscars will start on Sunday on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The special will serve as the lead-in to the Oscars. Ashley Graham (American Beauty Star), Vanessa Hudgens (Bad Boys for Life), and Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem) will host, along with multiple correspondents hosting interviews on the red carpet.

Who is performing at the 2023 Oscars?

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Four of the five nominated songs at the 2023 Oscars will be performed during the telecast.

Rihanna — Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

David Byrne, Son Lux, and Stephanie Hsu — This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren — Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava — Naatu Naatu from RRR

Lenny Kravitz will sing the “In Memoriam” segment. The only song without a live performance scheduled is Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick.

Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) will host the 95th Oscars. Kimmel previously hosted the 2017 and 2018 Oscars. Kimmel memorably hosted the 2017 ceremony, where La La Land mistakenly received the award for Best Picture. In actuality, Moonlight was the true winner.

Who is presenting at the 2023 Oscars?

ICYMI: Here is the second slate of presenters for #Oscars95 https://t.co/7IWBuSpjgH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 9, 2023

The list of Oscar presenters includes past winners, movie stars, and legends in Hollywood. Among those presenting are Halle Berry (Bruised), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Mindy Kaling (Velma), Elizabeth Banks (Cocaine Bear), Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Jonathan Majors (Creed III), Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur (CODA). Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), and Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion).

2023 Oscar nominees

On Sunday night, there will be 23 Oscars given out. However, most of the attention will be devoted to the “Big Five.” These categories include picture, director, actor, actress, and screenplay (original or adapted).

Best Picture: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

Best Director: Todd Field (Tár), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Actor: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Original Screenplay: Todd Field (Tár), Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, and Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front), Kazuo Ishiguro (Living), Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, and Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick), Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

View the entire list of nominations here.

