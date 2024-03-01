 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm (and why it’s worth it)

Jason Struss
By
Paul walks in the desert in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

The first movie event of the year is here. Dune: Part Two opens today in theaters nationwide, and it’s already a hit with critics. With a great 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s safe to say that Dune: Part Two is good … very, very, good. It might even be better than Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but we’ll save those debates for later.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi sequel is more epic in both length (it’s nearly three hours long) and scope (tons of new characters and actors appear, including Christopher Walken!). It’s the type of movie you go to a theater to see it in all of its glory. That explains why many showings in IMAX and other premium format theaters like Dolby Cinema and 4DX are already sold out.

Recommended Videos

The holy grail of Dune: Part Two‘s premium format versions is the IMAX 70mm one. Because of its rarity (only 12 theaters worldwide are showing it in this format), it’s the one that dedicated Dune fans want to see the most. This fan demand is similar to last year’s release of Oppenheimer, which also had a 70mm IMAX version that played in only a handful of locations worldwide.

Related

Where can you watch Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm?

Sandworms invade Arrakis in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

If you live in North America and the U.K., you’re in luck. Dune: Part Two should be playing in this format in your country. Everywhere else, I’m afraid, will just have to make do with the digital IMAX and Dolby versions, which are still great! According to the IMAX website, here are the 12 locations showing Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm:

U.S.

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, Arizona

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX – San Francisco,

Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum & IMAX – Irvine, California

TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX – Hollywood, California

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX – Universal City, California

IMAX, Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX – New York

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, Tennessee

CANADA

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX – Ontario, Canada

UNITED KINGDOM

BFI IMAX, British Film Institute – London

AUSTRALIA

IMAX, Melbourne Museum – Melbourne

Why the digitally shot Dune: Part Two was converted to IMAX 70mm

A director talks to Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros.

Unlike Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer, Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser did not shoot Dune: Part Two on film. Like they did with the first Dune, the sequel was shot using Arri Alexa LF digital cameras. Yet because Oppenheimer was such a big hit with its IMAX 70mm version, Warner Bros. gave permission for Villeneuve to convert a digital print to film, which allowed for the movie to be presented in this unique format.

In an interview with Screen Crush, Villeneuve revealed the thought process behind the decision: “Thanks to Chris Nolan, who gave me the chance to do that because of the success of Oppenheimer. There was a joy and an excitement about [converting to IMAX 70mm]. When Warner Bros. asked me what I would think of doing a film release, I was moved and excited by the idea. So as much as I worked very hard on the digital version to be perfect, I will say that it’s quite moving to see the 70mm prints and IMAX prints. They have different qualities, but both have strengths and advantages.”

What’s so great about watching Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm anyway?

A screenshot of different aspect ratios for Dune: Part Two.
Reddit/r/imax

So what are the advantages to seeing Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm? For starters, you get to see more of the movie. That’s because it’s being presented in a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, which lets audiences see more of the image at the top and bottom of the screen. Note that not all of the movie is in this ratio; only 40 minutes are presented in 1.43:1, while the rest is 1.90:1.

The second, and most important reason, is that Dune: Part Two in IMAX 70mm allows viewers to more fully immerse themselves into the world of Arrakis. The images have more weight to them due to the film stock; the textures of Arrakis look grittier, and the emotions conveyed feel more raw.

Paul fights an enemy in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Don’t take my word for it, though. Just watch and listen to Christopher Nolan himself, who recently interviewed Villeneuve about Dune: Part Two and expressed his love for the IMAX 70mm version:

Yet there’s no getting around the fact that only a select few can see Dune: Part Two in this format. 12 cities worldwide isn’t a lot if you consider the movie’s large fan base, and there’s an uneven distribution of locations in North America that speaks to how few IMAX theaters there are that can screen movies in this very specialized format.

If you live in California, chances are, you have a better chance of seeing it in all of its large format film glory. Yet, the rest of us can see Dune: Part Two in “regular” IMAX or other formats and still take away the essentials: the superb acting, the larger-than-life spectacle, and the sweeping Hans Zimmer score. Great movies are great any way you see them, and Dune: Part Two, like its predecessor, is just as good at home on a flat-screen TV as it is in a fancy IMAX theater.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
What’s new on Disney+ in March 2024
Taylor Swift in concert from The Eras Tour.

If the entirety of 2023 didn't convince you that Taylor Swift is the top music artist of her era, then Disney+ may sway you in March. Swift's concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is coming to Disney+ on March 15 with an expanded version that is fittingly called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). It's longer, it has more songs, and the Swifties are going to love it.

Marvel fans finally have something to look forward to on a weekly basis starting in March. Unlike Echo, which was unceremoniously dumped all at once back in January, the animated series X-Men '97 is coming out weekly starting on March 20. And since Lucasfilm isn't done running episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3, both shows will be dropping new episodes on Wednesdays.

Read more
You probably haven’t seen this underrated 2004 thriller. Here’s why you should watch it now
A woman holds a birthday cake in Birth.

Over the next few weeks, many people will watch their very first Jonathan Glazer movie. And what a first! The Zone of Interest, whose improbable Academy Award nomination for Best Picture will surely draw the eyes of unsuspecting Glazer virgins, is a pitiless panopticon — an anti-drama that gazes with an almost scientific remove upon the perfect dream life of a Nazi family living next door to a death camp. Watching the film, the uninitiated might assume that this kind of dispassionate, rigidly framed voyeurism is the English director’s whole deal. In fact, part of what makes Glazer one of this century’s most exciting filmmakers is that he never repeats himself, even stylistically. All that really connects each of his four features is a general boldness of vision.

You could cite “universal critical acclaim” as another unifying factor of his filmography were it not for the rather divisive reception to Glazer's second movie, which is very bold indeed. Premiering to its share of catcalls at the Venice Film Festival 20 years ago this autumn, Birth cast Nicole Kidman as a widow whose comfy upper-crust life is upended when she’s confronted by a 10-year-old boy claiming to be the reincarnation of her dead husband. Some rejected the whole premise as ridiculous claptrap, objecting to the way Glazer glazed pulp subject matter in art-movie portentousness. Others were just skeeved out by the implication of sexual chemistry between a grown woman and a child — a tension that culminates in an infamous bath for two.

Read more
The best shows on Hulu right now (March 2024)
A samurai drawing in a sword, a crowd behind him in a scene from Shogun on Hulu.

You'd be hard-pressed not to find something worth watching on Hulu. The streaming service has a great selection of fabulous TV series, including several that have won numerous Emmys, like The Bear, along with exciting new shows like Shōgun and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Via partnerships with other streaming services like Disney+ and networks like FX and ABC, the library of titles goes well beyond just Hulu originals.

Hulu is the perfect place to start if you're looking for a great new show to add to your watch list. We have you covered with this consistently updated list of the best shows on Hulu right now. Whether it's a new show or one that has been around for months, even years, you'll find something that suits your mood and genre preference here.

Read more