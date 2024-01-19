 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch The Traitors (all versions)

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of The Traitors season 2.
Peacock

Reality television competition shows inevitably feature contestants turning on each other. The Traitors is just more overt about it, while also adding some intrigue. The series is based on the Dutch series De Verraders, which has now been adapted all over the world. The premise is simple: There are two sides that the contestants are assigned to fill, the Faithfuls and the Traitors. It’s the job of the Faithfuls to discover the Traitors and vote them out. Meanwhile, the Traitors have to work together to sow distrust and confusion in order to outlast the Faithfuls and claim the grand prize for themselves.

The second season of the American version of The Traitors recently premiered, with X2: X-Men United veteran Alan Cumming as the host. But if you can’t get enough of the American version, we’re going to tell you where to find four different versions of the show.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch The Traitors (U.S.)

Alan Cumming in The Traitors.
Peacock

Since the American version of The Traitors is a Peacock original series, it’s not hard to find the show. The first season of The Traitors premiered in January 2023, and the second season followed a year later. Season 2 is still in progress, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.

Where to watch The Traitors (U.K.)

The cast of The Traitors UK.
BBC One

If the British version of The Traitors looks familiar, it’s because it shares the same setting and location as its American counterpart. Besides having a different host, Claudia Winkleman, and a cast from the U.K., the two shows are largely the same.

Related

That’s probably why Peacock picked up the rights for The Traitors (U.K.) as well. Season 2 of this version is currently being broadcast on BBC One, with the episodes presumably arriving on Peacock at a later date to avoid overlapping with the American show.

Where to watch The Traitors (Australia)

Rodger Corser in promo art for The Traitors Australia.
Endemol Shine Australia

The Australian version of The Traitors is also largely the same, but with Rodger Corser as the host. However, this series has also thrown in a few twists, including the Traitors’ ability to recruit members of the Faithful to their side.

There’s also the Traitors’ Dilemma if the Traitors emerge victorious. For the prize to be split, all of the remaining Traitors must vote “share.” If any of the Traitors vote “steal,” they will get the prize for themselves at the expense of their teammates.

Watch The Traitors (Australia) on Peacock.

Where to watch The Traitors (Canada)

Karine Vanasse and the cast of The Traitors Canada.
CTV

Karine Vanasse is the host of The Traitors Canada, which is a lot like its international counterparts. But unlike the other versions, you won’t find this one on Peacock.

This is a CTV original series, and if you want to watch The Traitors Canada in this country, then you’re going to need a VPN in order to use the CTV site for the show. Of course, Canadian viewers can simply watch it on CTV without any issues.

Watch on CTV

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The best romance shows on Netflix right now
The cast of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Compared to the endless romantic comedies on Netflix, there aren't nearly as many romantic TV shows to choose from. Netflix does have some very high-profile romance shows like Grey's Anatomy, and homegrown hits like Virgin River. But Netflix is also reliant on shows from around the world to fill in the gaps in its original programing, including two of our selections this month: Eva Lasting from Columbia and Zero Chill, which originally ran in Britain.

Occasionally, something unexpected breaks out like My Life With the Walter Boys, a new YA sensation that is already one of the most popular shows on Netflix. It's also one of our top picks this month for the best romance shows on Netflix right now. And unlike some of the other series on this list, second seasons have already been lined up for My Life With the Walter Boys and Eva Lasting.

Read more
3 great TV shows you need to watch on Starz in January
Five people pose in front of a store in the 1700s.

Don't sleep on Starz. While it may not get the recognition of other premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, Starz continues to air quality movies and TV shows on its various networks. Because of its deal with Lionsgate, Starz is home to well-known franchises, such as John Wick and The Hunger Games.

Starz also features a variety of great TV shows, from comedies and period pieces to dramas and crime thrillers. Below, you'll find three great TV shows to watch on Starz in January 2024, including Outlander, the time-jumping love story based on a popular novel series; Party Down, a beloved sitcom that returned in 2023; and Power, one of the network's most popular dramas.
Outlander (2014-)

Read more
3 great Netflix shows you need to watch on New Year’s Day
A woman in lingerie stands in The Fall of the House of Usher.

New Year's Eve typically conjures images of colorful party hats and confetti, champagne bottles popping, and drunken revelers crowded in tight places like Times Square or a suburban living room. But the festive holiday can be more than just that; it can also be enjoyed in the comfort of your home, apartment, or dorm room.

Thanks to Netflix, New Year's Eve can be celebrated in many ways via its voluminous library that features movies, games (you can play Grand Theft Auto 3!), or TV series. It's the latter we're focusing on, and this list will highlight three exceptional TV shows that are worth checking out as you countdown to midnight on December 31.

Read more