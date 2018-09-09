Casting call for role of Ciri gives more hints about Witcher TV series

Share

The Witcher TV series has found its main lead, with Henry Cavill taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia. While Cavill is one of the only actors to be confirmed for the show, a recent casting call has given us an idea of what Ciri, Geralt’s apprentice and adoptive daughter, will look like.

Ciri has not been cast yet, but a casting call has given us some details about the character. For starters, the call mentions seeking an actress who can play 13 or 14 and is preferably not older than 18 years old. This likely meansthe show will take place fairly early on in Ciri’s adventures with Geralt.

Secondly, the casting call mentions that they are looking for an actress who is black, Asian, or non-white minority. In the books and video games, Ciri is white and the change has angered some fans. Aside from those details, we don’t know much about how Ciri will be portrayed in the show.

In terms of plot, the casting call was very vague, but it does mention that Ciri will be exploring alongside Geralt and Yennefer. Of course, it is likely that we’ll see other characters, such as the bard Dandelion, Triss Merigold, or the dwarf Zoltan Chivay make an appearance.

“Bound together by destiny, often against their will, the three must navigate the continent together,” the casting call reads, according to Comic Book Resources. “And Geralt and Yennefer realize that they must protect this girl — who might just destroy the world. Need we say more?”

Aside from Cavill as Geralt, we don’t have much in the way of concrete casting information. However, we might be getting some more information soon. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich’s Twitter account shows that she’s looking at the casting tapes for female rolse.

Sunday morning, watching casting for a major #Witcher role while my kids play around on the floor. I don’t even think about what I’m doing, until the 5-year-old looks up: “Mommy, are you mad that she keeps using the bad F-word?” Sigh. #TalesofaWorkingMom — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 9, 2018