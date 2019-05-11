Digital Trends
Amazon’s unheard-of price cut on Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds is for today only

Bruce Brown
By

Klipsch R5 Neckband Earbuds — $69 off

Amazon’s daily deal on Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds had us wondering if we were reading it correctly. Comfortable and great-looking, for Saturday only, Amazon reduced the price of the Klipsch R5 by 58%, saving lucky buyers $69.

Whether you’re buying a gift for Father’s Day, a graduation present, a late Mother’s Day present (she won’t mind waiting a day when the R5 Neckband arrives on Monday), or if you want to upgrade your comfort and listening experience, don’t wait because this deal ends at 11:59 P.M. PST.

The Klipsch R5 Neckband lies comfortably around the back of your neck. If an earbud pops out or you take one out, it won’t get lost or possibly broken by falling to the floor. The earbuds attach to the neckband and remain tethered when they’re not in your ears. You also avoid the hassle and aggravation of wired headsets that plug into a smartphone or other device.

Even if you don’t count the stylish appearance of the hand-stitched edge-treated leather covering that looks even better as it ages, the Klipsch R5 Neckband earbuds tick all three important boxes for wireless headsets: sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

Klipsch’s new 5mm micro drivers, one in each earbud, deliver solid, full sound. You don’t have to compromise on listening quality to have earbuds small enough to stay in your ears comfortably. When calls come in, the left side of the neckband vibrates against your collar bone. You can answer calls by touching the right side of the neckband and use the integrated cVc noise-canceling microphone for the call.

The R5’s soft oval contoured silicon tips sit comfortably in your ear canal and make a seal for sound isolation and excellent bass. The neckband features soft leather and the earbuds feel great and sound great. The Klipsch R5 Neckband is IPX4 splash-proof and unphased by high humidity.

The neckband form factor affords Klipsch the space to hold a single lithium-ion battery that allows you to play music and talk on the phone for more than 8 hours.

Normally priced at $119, the Klipsch R5 Neckband is just $50 for today, Saturday, May 11 only as an Amazon daily deal. If you want a premium set of Bluetooth earbuds for listening to streaming content and for making and taking phone calls, with the added benefit of much better than average battery life, jump on this opportunity to buy at more than half off the regular price.

