Digital Trends
News

Amazon’s retail rivals enjoy a sales bump from Prime Day

Allison Matyus
By

Amazon’s rival retailers are benefiting from Amazon Prime Day deals with an increase in online revenues and offering their own online discounts. 

According to CNBC, Adobe Analytics — a data service that measures transactions at some of the top U.S. retailers — is reporting that big-named retailers that rack in over $1 billion in yearly revenue saw a 64% increase in online sales on Monday, which was the first of two days of Prime Day deals. 

Niche retailers, or companies that make less than $5 million in yearly revenue, also saw an increase in online sales. Adobe reports that these smaller retailers saw a 30% increase yesterday. 

Amazon Prime Day began Monday, July 15. For the first time, the event will last 48 hours, which is the longest Prime Day in the history of the event. Prime Day offers savings on tech, home, beauty, health, and more, on top of Amazon Prime’s free shipping.

Retailers including Walmart, Target, Macy’s, and Best Buy cashed in on the Prime Day frenzy with their own, separate deals and discounts. Target is pushing its Target Deal Days, Walmart has “The Big Save” sales event, and Best Buy is promoting its Flash Sale deals. All of these events are occurring at the same slotted time as Amazon Prime Day. 

Digital Trends reached out to the retailers above for comment, but has yet to hear back about a spike in sales trends. 

With all of these sales to choose from, Adobe reports that Amazon Prime Day is the third-most-popular period for online shopping next to the holiday shopping season. Online sales are expected to top $2 billion during Prime Day. 

According to a press release from Amazon, Amazon sellers saw the biggest 24-hour sales day in Amazon’s history during the first day of Amazon Prime Day. These statistics mostly impacted small and medium-sized businesses who sell their products on Amazon. 

Last year, Amazon Prime Day lasted 36 hours and sold more than 100 million products. Amazon said that 2018 was the biggest global shopping event in its history, but with current sales predictions and an extended time slot, this year’s sales are expected to surpass last year’s event. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, laptop and smartwatch discounts
Up Next

Best Prime Day speaker deals: Bose, Klipsch, and Polk treated to hefty discounts
Dragon
Emerging Tech

SpaceX finally knows what caused its Crew Dragon capsule to explode

SpaceX and NASA say they finally know what caused its Crew Dragon capsule to explode during an April test of the spacecraft’s thruster system. It's now unlikely that the capsule will be used for crewed spaceflight before the end of the…
Posted By Mathew Katz
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: AirPods, Bose, and Beats wireless discounts

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon prime cyber monday
Web

Not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Here is everything you need to know

So what is Amazon Prime? Is the premium membership really worth the cost of admission? With Prime Day, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime, and more, it might be worth jumping on board Amazon's all-inclusive membership program.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Amazon Prime Day discounts makes upgrading to RTX graphics even more affordable

Looking to upgrade your graphics card? Today may be the day to do it, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Amazon is offering Prime members steep discounts off of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, or RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route app
Cars

Waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route

Navigation app Waze now tells you how much you'll be paying for toll roads, should you decide to take them. Enter your route and the app will display the various tolls you'll be paying on that particular trip.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
this compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters dronegun mkiii 1
Emerging Tech

This compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters

The latest drone gun from DroneShield is its most compact yet and can be easily operated with one hand. The DroneGun MkIII can tackle rogue drones up to 500 meters away, using jamming technology to take control of the machine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space food: Humble chili pepper to become first fruit grown in space

The Española chili pepper could become the first fruiting plant to be grown and harvested in space. If successful, it will expand the range of foods able to be used for future, more ambitious missions to planets such as Mars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Nomad's new Kevlar-reinforced cable range is now available for purchase

Nomad has just released an update to its super-tough Kevlar range of cables to include a new USB-C to Lightning cable and a blisteringly fast 100W USB-C cable. They're expensive, but they're the toughest cables you'll find.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Xfinity Mobile customers can now bring their own Android device to the carrier

Xfinity Mobile, a mobile carrier for Xfinity internet customers, is adding the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9 and Note 8 to its BYOD program. Customers porting a number on a new line are eligible for a $100 Visa card.
Posted By Corey Gaskin