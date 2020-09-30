  1. News

Apple gradually restores multiple services knocked offline

By

Multiple Apple services suffered a serious outage Tuesday night, with iCloud, the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade among those that were knocked offline for several hours.

The problems appeared to begin at around 9 p.m. ET. The tech company has yet to say what caused the issue.

The latest updates regarding the ongoing disruption can be viewed on Apple’s Status Page. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the site suggested that all affected services were operating as usual again.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for more information on what happened and we will update this article when we hear back.

The outage came a day after multiple Microsoft services were temporarily knocked out by a glitch. The issue impacted Microsoft 365 and related cloud-based services such as Office.com, Outlook.com, Teams, and OneDrive.

Facebook and Instagram are among other high-profile platforms that have recently suffered disruption.

