News

AT&T employees allegedly accepted $1M in bribes to unlock millions of phones

Allison Matyus
By

Two men bribed AT&T employees with more than $1 million to plant malware and use the company’s own systems to unlock millions of AT&T phones, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday.

Authorities opened a case in March 2018 against Muhammad Fahd and Ghulam Jiwani. The DOJ alleged that the two men from Pakistan bribed AT&T employees with more than $1 million between April 2012 and September 2017, according to court documents. Fahd was extradited from Hong Kong to the U.S. on Aug. 2, while Jiwani is believed to be deceased.

Fahd and Jiwani’s access to the employees allowed them to “sell members of the public the results ability fraudulently to unlock phones, so that members of the public could stop using AT&T wireless services.” Essentially, the pair wanted to be able to unlock phones so that way they weren’t tied to a single mobile carrier, in this case AT&T, enabling anyone with any carrier to use the phones. 

Their objective was also to install and use malware that could gather “confidential and proprietary information on how AT&T’s computer network and software applications functioned,” the DOJ said. 

Fahd and Jiwani allegedly recruited AT&T employees at the company’s Bothell, Washington call center through private telephone conversations and Facebook messages. The pair would send the employees an identity number for a specific cell phone that was not eligible to be unlocked, and the employee would use their access to unlock it, officials said.

The pair were able to unlock more than two million devices, a majority of which were iPhones, and also gain access to protected computers within the AT&T network, authorities said.

“We have been working closely with law enforcement since this scheme was uncovered to bring these criminals to justice and are pleased with these developments,” an AT&T spokesperson told ZDNet. AT&T also added that no personal data was accessed as a result of the scheme.

The DOJ said in a press release that the duo bribed one AT&T employee with more than $428,500 between 2012 and 2017. AT&T is estimated to have lost $5 million in revenue because of the scheme. 

“This defendant thought he could safely run his bribery and hacking scheme from overseas, making millions of dollars while he induced young workers to choose greed over ethical conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran in a statement.  “Now he will be held accountable for the fraud and the lives he has derailed.”

Digital Trends has reached out to AT&T for comment about the case, but we have yet to receive a response. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

The best hair dryers for 2019
Donald Trump
News

President Trump attacks Google and says he’s watching the company ‘very closely’

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Google has an anti-conservative bias and accused the company of trying to ensure he loses the 2020 presidential election.
Posted By Allison Matyus
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T expands its 5G service to New York City, but most people can't use it yet

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
kojima metal gear solid 5 uses new fox engine stars snake will star
Gaming

Solid Snake actor calls out EVO for using his voice without permission

David Hayter, the voice actor behind Metal Gear Solid's main character, Solid Snake, was none too pleased to learn that the fighting tournament EVO had used his voice without permission.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Galaxy Note 9 pink and blue s pens
Mobile

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marketing materials show two phone sizes

The expected launch of the Galaxy Note 10 is right around the corner, but we're still getting leaks of the device. Newly leaked marketing materials show that the phone will be available in two sizes.
Posted By Christian de Looper
chromecast vs roku streaming stick amazon fire tv best sticks mem 4
Home Theater

Pay TV is dying, and cable providers are happily hastening its demise

Traditional, bundled TV plans are declining fast, with more than 25 percent of U.S. households expected to go the cord-cutter route by 2023, according to a report. This is all part of the plan for cable and satellite TV providers, though.
Posted By Rick Marshall
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

New images of the Nintendo Switch Lite reveal a smaller battery

The Nintendo Switch Lite's battery will last slightly longer than the one on the original Switch, despite it actually being a smaller battery than the one used in the earlier version of the system.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
take two sues gta online modder for 150000
Gaming

Amid huge profits, Rockstar Games makes game testers full-time employees

Following criticism of its crunch culture and long hours for workers, Rockstar Games has shifted its quality assurance workers from being contractors to full-time employees. Several other policies have changed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

5 questions we want answered at the Stadia Connect event at Gamescom

Google will be hosting another Stadia Connect presentations for its upcoming game-streaming service on August 19. Here is what we want to see and learn during the presentation, including info on mobile support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo
Computing

The 2019 ThinkPad lineup is robust. Here's how to pick the right one for you

Be it the X series, the T series, E series, it can be tough to find the best Lenovo laptop that is right for you. To help, we'll break down all the options available to make your choice a more informed one.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl