Sneak pre-'View': August's new video doorbell leaks ahead of CES

AJ Dellinger
By
august view doorbell leak fcc camera
August/Trademarkia

There will be tons of new products announced over the next week as the Consumer Electronics Show opens its doors in Las Vegas, but some are being leaked ahead of time, thanks to some eagle-eyed readers of legal documents. The latest company to have its products outed in advance is home security firm August. The company’s upcoming View smart video doorbell and chime were revealed before an official announcement in trademark filings spotted by technologist Dave Zatz.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about the August View lineup, images provide some insight into what to expect from the products and where they depart from August’s previous line. Instead of the square, kind of odd looking design previously used for the Doorbell Cam, the August View doorbell camera goes with a sleeker and more stylish regulator design that mirrors the build of products made by its competitor Ring. (The Amazon-owned Ring also suffered some leaks at the hands of documents filed with the Federal Communications Commision. The company has two security lights on the way, according to the filings.)

In addition to the new camera-equipped doorbell, August is apparently also planning to introduce a chime. Details on the product are still pretty sparse, but the chime once again lines up with a similar device offered by Ring. It’s not clear if August’s chime will work like Ring’s version of the device, which plugs into a standard outlet and relays any notifications to other rooms in your home.

While it seems clear that August smart devices are coming — something that wasn’t a guarantee after the company was acquired by Swedish lock giant Assa Abloy — there are still plenty of details that have yet to be filled in. The features that the products will sport are still mostly unknown. For one, there’s no clear release date for the doorbell or the chime, so we’re not sure when you’ll be able to get your hands on it. Perhaps more importantly, no price point has been announced for either device. It seems likely that many of those details will be filled in later this week during CES, where the products may make their first official appearance.

