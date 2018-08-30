Digital Trends
News

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

AJ Dellinger
By
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018

Most smart lights are more about function than fashion, but Nanoleaf is setting out to change that. At IRA 2018 in Berlin, Germany, the Canada-based company that got its start on Kickstarter introduced the Canvas — a new, modular lighting system designed to turn walls into illuminated murals that light up a whole room.

The latest in the company’s line of unique, customizable lighting systems, the Canvas introduces a square design that can be plastered across a wall and can then light up in any number of ways. Nanoleaf suggests the panels can be used to re-create the look of a sunrise in the morning or create rippling water effects when you brush your hand against the panels.

With its modular design, the Canvas provides users with a nearly infinite number of possibilities to create their own ideal lighting situation. Arrange the panels in any way you see fit, be it by blanketing an entire wall with them or by creating a pattern that will highlight some of the many available lighting effects.

The panels are reactive and will respond to a number of different stimuli. Touch is one way to set off the wall lights, whether it’s turning them on and off with a tap or activating the dynamic animations that the panels are capable of. They also respond to voice commands and have a built-in “Rhythm function” for real-time music visualizations. Just turn on your favorite songs and watch the wall of lights react.

nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018 canvas2

Those familiar with Nanoleaf’s previous products won’t find these features to be much of a surprise. The company specializes in modular lighting fixtures, like the triangular Aurora panels. It also loves to integrate music, as it has in the past with its Rhythm add-on accessory for the Aurora lights.

While much of the draw for the Canvas lights is the special features and stimulating visuals they are capable of producing, Nanoleaf insists there is plenty of function to the panels as well. When you’re looking for some light to focus, Canvas panels can be used to produce white light for office and study spaces. They also feature an edge-lit design and a marble-style finish that offer a modern look even when they are turned off.

Nanoleaf has not yet announced details regarding price or how many panels you’ll get when purchasing the Canvas. (A Canvas predecessor runs $230 for nine light panels.) A pre-order is available now for those interested in the modular lighting solution.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 hope to make great speakers even better
Vinpok Taptek Keyboard Impressions
Computing

The MacBook’s keyboard sucks, so use this mechanical keyboard instead

Not all Mac fans appreciate the low-travel keyboards on their devices. The Taptek keyboard offers an alternative with mechanical switches, fancy lighting, and compact design that looks great sitting next to a MacBook.
Posted By Luke Larsen
4 mation zoetrope fish close focus ana bokeh
Emerging Tech

Here’s an old-school motion picture machine you can 3D print at home

4-Mation is like a modern reimagining of the Victorian zoetrope device. Whereas the classic design relied on 2D images, kind of like a flip book, 4-Mation uses 3D objects and strobing lights to create dynamic visuals.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best smart light switches philips dimmer close
Smart Home

The best smart light switches you can buy in 2018

The ability to control the lighting in your home can have a big effect on your living space. To have more control over your lighting, check out the best smart light switches on the market. 
Posted By Gia Liu
klistem sanitizer kickstarter img 0110
Smart Home

Zap! A new portable sterilizer called Klistem uses UV light to kill bacteria

Klistem, a new portable, Kickstarter-backed sterilizer, uses UV-C light as a natural germicide to kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria dead within 90 seconds, promoting proper sterilization.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

More light shed on Samsung Galaxy Note 9's fancy water carbon cooling system

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it's Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with an updated processor, a brand-new S Pen, and much more. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Scania semi truck
Cars

Bosch’s electric motor breakthrough makes semitrucks cheaper, cleaner, quieter

German engineering firm Bosch has developed a simple, cost-efficient way to reduce semitruck emissions. Its electric motor lets a semitrailer's rear axles recuperate energy when the truck brakes and dispense it when it starts moving again.
Posted By Ronan Glon
hulu plus ios
Music

Spotify and Hulu add Showtime to $5-per-month college student plan

Spotify and Hulu have extended their popular $5-per-month student bundle to include premium cable channel Showtime, offering those attending an accredited college or university one of the best deals on the internet.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
samsung q900fn 85 inch 8k qled tv feature
Home Theater

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV arrives this year, and costs less than you’d expect

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new 85-inch 8K QLED TV, an ultra-premium display featuring the company's most advanced TV technology available to date. The best news? If you've got the cash, you can actually buy one of these monsters…
Posted By Caleb Denison
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nikon d3500 announced afp 18 55 vr front copy
Photography

Nikon’s gateway drug to a DSLR addiction just got better with the new D3500

Nikon's affordable D3000 series is back with a (slightly) updated sensor and processor alongside a redesigned body and improved battery life. The Nikon D3500 keeps the megapixel count the same, but slims down and simplifies controls.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
dyson preps multiple test tracks for its radical electric car track
Cars

Dyson preps multiple test tracks for its ‘radical’ electric car

As if to remind everyone that its electric-car plans are still on track, Dyson this week revealed it’s planning to build a large test site with multiple tracks to put the motor through its paces.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 hope to make great speakers even better

If you're looking for the power to pump up the party in a portable package, Ultimate Ears' Boom and Megaboom 3 speakers have been among the best options for years now, and with the new Boom 3 and Megaboom 3, they're even better.
Posted By Kris Wouk
new asus zenbook flip touchpad turns into number pad 2018
Computing

Touchpad on the new Asus ZenBook Flip turns into an LED-illuminated NumberPad

If the traditional laptop isn’t your cup of tea, Asus introduced two new ZenBook Flip 2-in-1s during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. Both are based on Intel’s new 8th-gen Whiskey Lake CPUs launched this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
asus zenbook s promises 20 hours on single charge 2018
Computing

New Asus ZenBook S promises up to 20 hours of life without a Snapdragon chip

Asus introduced the latest ZenBook S during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. This version will ship in variants based on two eighth-gen Intel Whiskey Lake processors. It promises up to 20 hours of use on a single charge.
Posted By Kevin Parrish