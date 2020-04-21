  1. News

Nintendo ramps up production so you can finally buy a Switch

Nintendo is ramping up production on the Nintendo Switch amid widespread shortages of the in-demand console, according to a report published in the Nikkei Asian Review.

“The Kyoto-based game developer says it expects to produce about 10% more units of the Switch series in 2020, up from around 20 million last year, according to parts suppliers informed of the plans,” the report said. “The company does not make the device itself, but has asked multiple suppliers and contract assemblers to prepare for additional production in the April-June quarter.”

That’s welcome news for people who’ve been wanting to buy a Switch while trapped in quarantine.

As we reported back in February, the outbreak of COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) in China was wreaking havoc on the world’s electronics production, much of which happens in China.

Since then, much of the world has gone into social isolation and the Nintendo Switch has been in short supply, leading to rampant price gouging online. Even with Switches being hard to find, Nintendo still posted a banner month in March, with its hit game Animal Crossing: New Horizons dominating the sales charts. Nintendo Switch sales also doubled from last year to become the bestselling console ever in March.

Speaking to Nikkei, Nintendo explained that the company hopes parts suppliers “will be responsive to the production increase, but for procurement of some parts, the outlook remains uncertain, and we can’t forecast exactly how many Switches can be supplied.”

Digital Trends reached out to Nintendo to confirm its plans to make more Switches. We will update this story when we hear back.

