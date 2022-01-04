  1. News

Oral-B adds new smart toothbrushes to product lineup, including iO10

Erin Lawrence
By

It’s easy to agree no one likes going to the dentist, right? After all, between the scraping, whining drills, and all that grinding, it’s rarely a relaxing experience. Even so, dentists have been telling us all for years that those visits will be less stressful if we take better care of our teeth, and today’s smart toothbrushes and gadgets aim to make it easier than ever. Oral B is one of the biggest names in toothbrushing technology, and as part of CES 2022 it announced new brushes and a new gadget that’s akin to having a dentist pop a connected periscope into your mouth.

Oral B IO5Oral B launched the new Oral B iO10, as well as two more wallet-friendly brushes: The iO4 and iO5.

Oral B iO10 is a rechargeable, electric toothbrush with a companion app that provides real-time insights, plus what the company calls “live coaching” directly on the iOSense Charger. This displays your brushing time, pressure, and total tooth coverage. This is a bit of a switch, since it means you no longer need to bring your phone into the bathroom, which a lot of folks found to be just a bit too connected. Even so, when you’re done, your brushing data syncs to the Oral-B app, so you’ve got a full report. Pricing has not been shared yet, but the iO9, for example, sells for about $299.

The other two brushes in the lineup, the iO4 and iO5, use the same technology with presumably fewer bells and whistles, though exactly what’s missing isn’t detailed in the company’s CES press release. Oral B does say that there are multiple brushing modes, plus the small digital display screen on the brush handle and “rainbow celebration lights,” so you can party like it’s 1999 when you’re done brushing.

Priced for less than $100, both budget brushes will be offered in a handful of colors including white, black, pink, blue, and lavender.

Oral-B x GrinAlso announced today, Oral-B is partnering with Grin, a “teledentistry platform” that will hook up professional consultations on the state of your chomper.

Grin consists of a small scope that clips onto any smartphone and allows an orthodontist to capture high-resolution images of your mouth and send those dental scans to any provider for an at-home consultation. This in turn means dentists and orthodontists can “transition patient check-ins from in-office to remote, including monitoring teeth movement, gum health, and oral hygiene,” according to the press release. This is no small task, as we are still dealing with pandemic planning and working out how to handle mundane tasks virtually. Oral-B says the Grin partnership means orthodontists can now virtually make recommendations, particularly for kids, where catching and fixing problems early can help prevent longer treatments or extra office visits. More details are promised in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations

AT&T and Verizon forge ahead with new 5G deployments despite aviation industry fears

Aircraft coming in for a landing at dusk over a runway with Swiss Alps in the background.

AT&T’s Fusion 5G is the carrier’s newest affordable 5G smartphone

The front view of the AT&T Fusion 5G smartphone.

Best SSD deals for January 2022

OCZ SATA SSD

Best HP laptop deals for January 2022

best cheap HP laptop deals

The OnePlus 9RT is finally going global months after China-only launch

OnePlus 9RT

The best free movies on YouTube right now

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Goodman in 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The Oppo A16K, yet another affordable phone, set for India launch

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display. Credits: OnePlus official.

Everything leaving Netflix in January 2022

The cast of Episodes.

How to choose and buy an A/V receiver

Receiver on a shelf.

Everything leaving Hulu in January 2022

Russell Crowe leads the charge in Master and Commander,

The Arlo Security System brings all-in-one functionality thanks to its multisensor

The Arlo Security System features an NFC reader.

How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2022 keynote live

Nvidia's Jeff Fisher and Ali Kani.

How to watch GM unveil the Chevy Silverado EV live at CES 2022 on January 5

GM CES 2022 keynote teaser page.