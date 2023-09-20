Paramount+ reveals Peak Screaming programming for Halloween

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It seems like all of the major streaming services are announcing their plans for Halloween horror programming. Earlier this month, Disney+ and Hulu announced Hallowstream and Huluween, then Peacock unearthed Halloween Horror, and now it’s Paramount+‘s turn to unveil its annual Peak Screaming lineup. Officially, Peak Screaming begins today on Paramount+, but the biggest event is coming in just over two weeks when Monster High 2 and the South Korean thriller Bargain premiere on Thursday, October 5. The new Pet Sematary prequel film, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will premiere the following day on Friday, October 6.

Peak Screaming on Paramount+

The vast majority of the 400-plus horror movies on Peak Screaming are preexisting titles, but part of the event includes new curated lists including the following examples presented below, Note that titles with asterisks (*) are only available on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier.

Big Screen’s Big Screams

Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother!, and Orphan: First Kill

Slash Hits

Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X*, and Scream (1995)

Horror Heroines

Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, Yellowjackets*, and 10 Cloverfield Lane

Supernatural Scares

Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019)

Family Fright Night

Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within the collection on Thursday, September 28

Coming of Rage

High-school horrors like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack, School Spirits, Teeth*, Firestarter and My Dead Ex

Critically Acclaimed

Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary’s Baby*, Annihilation, and Suspiria (1977)*

Creature Features

Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl and Congo*

A24 Horror

Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, The Killing of a Sacred Deer* and Men*

Costume Goals

Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Babylon

Halloween Nickstalgia

Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007) and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Suspenseful Series

Darkly captivating seasons of evil, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, Dexter* and Twin Peaks: The Return*

International Horror

Terrors from around the globe with Train to Busan*, The Host*, Death’s Roulette, and Curandero

Additionally, Paramount+ will feature CBS’ Halloween-themed episodes of Big Brother, The Price is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal on October 31.

