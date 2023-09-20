 Skip to main content
Paramount+ reveals Peak Screaming programming for Halloween

It seems like all of the major streaming services are announcing their plans for Halloween horror programming. Earlier this month, Disney+ and Hulu announced Hallowstream and Huluween, then Peacock unearthed Halloween Horror, and now it’s Paramount+‘s turn to unveil its annual Peak Screaming lineup. Officially, Peak Screaming begins today on Paramount+, but the biggest event is coming in just over two weeks when Monster High 2 and the South Korean thriller Bargain premiere on Thursday, October 5. The new Pet Sematary prequel film, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, will premiere the following day on Friday, October 6.

The vast majority of the 400-plus horror movies on Peak Screaming are preexisting titles, but part of the event includes new curated lists including the following examples presented below, Note that titles with asterisks (*) are only available on the Paramount+ with Showtime tier.

Big Screen’s Big Screams

  • Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother!, and Orphan: First Kill

Slash Hits

  • Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X*, and Scream (1995)

Horror Heroines

  • Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, Yellowjackets*, and 10 Cloverfield Lane

Supernatural Scares

  • Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019)
A scene from Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.
Paramount

Family Fright Night

  • Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within the collection on Thursday, September 28

Coming of Rage

  • High-school horrors like Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack, School Spirits, Teeth*, Firestarter and My Dead Ex

Critically Acclaimed

  • Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary’s Baby*, Annihilation, and Suspiria (1977)*

Creature Features

  • Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl and Congo*

A24 Horror

  • Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, The Killing of a Sacred Deer* and Men*

Costume Goals

  • Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Babylon

Halloween Nickstalgia

  • Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007) and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Suspenseful Series

  • Darkly captivating seasons of evil, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, Dexter* and Twin Peaks: The Return*

International Horror

  • Terrors from around the globe with Train to Busan*, The Host*, Death’s Roulette, and Curandero

Additionally, Paramount+ will feature CBS’ Halloween-themed episodes of Big Brother, The Price is Right, and Let’s Make a Deal on October 31.

