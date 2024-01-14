Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The cold weather may have delayed this week’s playoff showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, but Buffalo’s quarterback had even bigger competition during the commercial break. Paramount+ has debuted the first of two new ads that will run during this year’s playoffs. And in the first spot, the Decepticon Scourge from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts took issue with the idea that Allen has a cannon for an arm since Scourge literally has a cannon on his arm.

Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage reprises his role as Scourge for the ad, as does Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime. Other guest appearances in the ad include the children’s characters Dora the Explorer and Peppa Pig, both of whom have hit series on Paramount+. CBS’ NFL commentary team of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson also briefly appear as themselves.

Paramount+ has previously run several ads under the Mountain of Entertainment campaign that feature bizarre crossovers from several Paramount shows, as well as real-life figures like Sylvester Stallone. Apparently, there is one more Paramount+ ad this postseason that will debut shortly before running during the Super Bowl.

So far, Paramount+ hasn’t revealed which of its characters and TV personalities will appear in the Super Bowl ad. However, Paramount+ is also streaming the Super Bowl this year, so the commercial will be shown on the very app that it’s promoting.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11. The two teams playing won’t be known until the AFC and NFC championship games crown the winners of their respective conferences later this month.

