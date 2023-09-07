3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in September

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Paramount+ subscribers, do you need more action in your lives? While the Paramount-centric streaming service doesn’t have the deepest film library, there are several great action flicks that are available for you at a moment’s notice. That includes the latest movie in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which was in theaters just a few months ago.

If you only watch some action movies on Paramount+ in September, it should be these three. In addition to Rise of the Beasts, we’ve picked one of the all-time great action movies and an underrated film from just a few years ago.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is kind of a soft reboot for the franchise that moves beyond the Bayhem. That means you can actually follow the on-screen action without getting vertigo. The film takes place in the ’90s as a struggling young man, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), and an underappreciated archeology intern named Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) find themselves thrust into the middle of the eons-long war between the Autobots and the Terrorcons.

The Autobot known as Mirage (Pete Davidson) goes out of his way to befriend Noah, while Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) is openly distrustful of all humans. However, Optimus and his Autobots need both Noah and Elena to help lead them to an ancient artifact before the Terrorcons can bring the planet-killer, Unicron (Colman Domingo), to Earth. Along the way, the Autobots will discover that they also have allies on Earth who are known as the Maximals.

Watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Paramount+.

Overlord (2018)

If Captain America had shown up in Overlord, it would have been the least surprising thing about this World War II action flick. Unfortunately for Private First Class Edward Boyce (Jovan Adepo), Corporal Lewis Ford (Wyatt Russell), Private First Class Lyle Tibbet (John Magaro), and Private Morton Chase (Iain De Caestecker), they don’t have a super soldier on their side when they uncover vile Nazi experiments in the final days of the war.

Although the men find an ally, Chloe Laurent (Mathilde Ollivier), behind enemy lines, they also discover that the Nazis are on the verge of perfecting a formula that can mutate ordinary people into unstoppable monstrosities. And that’s when the film takes a hard turn towards sci-fi and horror, and it only gets wilder along the way.

Watch Overlord on Paramount+.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Over three decades after it hit theaters, Terminator 2: Judgment Day remains the gold standard for action films. In this sequel, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is institutionalized and estranged from her son, John Connor (Edward Furlong), who believes that her story about killer robots from the future means that she’s crazy. Sarah is vindicated when the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) arrives in the present with plans to kill her and John. And their only hope for survival is a reprogramed Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who looks just like the T-800 model that terrorized Sarah in 1984.

Director James Cameron delivered a true crowd-pleaser with this film, and no other Terminator sequel has come anywhere close to the thrills and excitement in this flick.

Watch Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Paramount+.

