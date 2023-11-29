Sony unveiled the three games subscribers to any tier of PlayStation Plus will get in December: Lego 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable. That’s a solid batch of games, with Sable being a personal favorite indie darling from 2021.

Lego 2K Drive from Visual Concepts and 2K was released in May of this year and essentially combines the open-world racing spirit of the Forza Horizon games with the charm of a world entirely made out of Lego. It has some egregious microtransactions, but our three-star review of Lego 2K Drive also called it “a chaotically fun kart racer with a standout single-player mode.” Meanwhile, everything you need to know about Powerwash Simulator is right there in the title. You use a variety of power-washing tools to clean up the gunk coating various environments. It even has DLC that crosses over with the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Tomb Raider, Back to the Future, and Final Fantasy VII.

Finally, there’s Sable, an open-ended coming-of-age indie game developed by Shedworks and published by Raw Fury. Shortly after Elden Ring’s release, I recommended that fans of that game check Sable out, calling Shedworks’ title an “underrated indie game” that “gives Elden Ring’s open world a run for its money” because of the extraordinary sense of freedom it provides players with. PS Plus subscribers should definitely check this one out if they haven’t played it yet.

Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator, and Sable will be available to download for PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers between December 4, 2023 and January 1, 2024. Make sure you download November’s games before then, too; we recommend you try Mafia II: Definitive Edition specifically.

