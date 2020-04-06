  1. News

Quibi is finally here: How to sign up for the new streaming video app

By

Quibi, the star-studded mobile short-form video app, finally launched on Monday.

The subscription app features the talents of model and Twitter maven Chrissy Teigen, non-Thor Hemsworth brother Liam Hemsworth, and noted “Hustler” Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Quibi — which means “quick bites” — was officially announced at CES this year and is aiming to capture the limited-attention-span/mobile demographic, with original content and shows that are roughly 10 minutes long.

After a three month free trial, a subscription will run you $5 per month if you’re willing to see some ads, of $8 per month for no ads. Quibi is now available for download at the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

The app plans to produce 175 shows as well as “8,500 ‘quick bites of content’” in the first year, the New York Times reported. The shows will run the gamut from scripted, serialized movie-type fare, to reality shows, to documentaries.

Quibi will feature shows from hip-hop legend Queen Latifah, directors Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, and comedian Kevin Hart, as well as a host of other Hollywood celebrities.

The project was conceived and headed by former DreamWorks and Disney head Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman.

The app has managed to pull in a huge amount of investment — $1 billion, according to Variety. Major Hollywood studios have also jumped on board to create content for the shorts-focused service.

Editors' Recommendations

The best free trials to keep you entertained right now

Live TV Streaming Services

The 50 best shows on Amazon Prime right now

The best action movies on Netflix right now

best action movies on netflix version 1573829875 shows to stream into spiderverse 1

What is HBO Max?

six tv shows that actually deserve a reboot friends

Apex Legends to permanently add Duos mode, Kings Canyon to map rotation

Apex Legends season 2 two battle charge leak trailer kings canyon new character tease wattson

GoPro’s #HomePro contest wants you to stay stoked while you’re stuck inside

gopro homepro photo video contest challenge featured

2020 BAFTA Game Awards pushes through online, names Outer Wilds as Best Game

The largest astronomical project on the planet shut down due to coronavirus

How to watch the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft depart the ISS on Tuesday

E3 is canceled this year, but there are already plans for E3 2021

Hubble may have found the ‘missing link’ in black hole formation

artist’s impression depicts a star being torn apart by an intermediate-mass black hole

Joint Mission to Mercury makes a ‘goodbye flyby’ of Earth

BepiColombo cartoon characters 'hug' Earth ahead of the spacecraft's flyby, scheduled on 10 April.

Gearbox employees reportedly denied promised Borderlands 3 royalty bonuses

best halloween gaming events of 2019 borderlands 3 captain haunt

Apple reportedly working on ‘real’ iPhone home screen widgets for iOS 14

Apple Music still trails Spotify as growth continued for music streaming in 2019