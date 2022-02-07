A couple of days ahead of its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has revealed that its new high-end Galaxy S phones will for the first time be made from repurposed ocean-bound plastics such as discarded fishing nets.

Responding to growing scrutiny from green activists, as well as a customer base increasingly aware of environmental issues, the Korean tech giant said the move was part of ongoing efforts to “minimize its environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community.”

Samsung said that while its new Galaxy S phones will be the first to incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics (defined as “abandoned plastic waste of all sizes that are located within 50 kilometers of shores in communities or areas where waste management is inexistent or very inefficient), the tech firm plans to do the same for its entire product lineup over time.

“These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material and recycled paper,” Samsung said in a release.

The Seoul-based company also drew attention to the 640,000 tons of fishing nets that are abandoned each year, with much of the material eventually trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs, and even making its way into the food chain.

“These discarded fishing nets are disrupting the delicate balance of our environment at an alarming rate,” the company said, adding that collecting and repurposing the nets “are vital first steps in keeping our oceans clean as well as preserving the planet and our collective future.”

Samsung’s green efforts follow in the footsteps of other tech companies like Microsoft which last year announced the Ocean Plastic Mouse made with 20% recycled ocean plastic. Adidas has for a number of years been working along similar lines, incorporating repurposed plastic waste into some of its sneakers, while Danish watchmaker Skagen last year unveiled the Aaren Ocean watch, which uses recycled ocean plastics in the wristband, case, and dial.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on Wednesday, February 9, giving fans the first look at the company’s latest flagship phones that are set to compete with Apple’s iPhone 13 devices. To learn more about the upcoming event, Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations