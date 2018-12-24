Here’s what smart home security looks like for the super rich

Share

If you think internet-connected cameras and doorbells seem fancy, just wait until you see what the ultra-rich have equipped their homes with. Forget about your standard smart home security tools, we’re talking personalized bat caves, bulletproof windows and shutters, and even laser curtains. There is no scenario that hasn’t been considered and no expense too high for some, according to Forbes.

The publication highlighted Residence 950, a luxury home in San Francisco that takes security extremely seriously — as it should, seeing as the home is listed for a cool $45 million. That makes it the most expensive property on the market in the Bay Area, which is a region that has no shortage of very expensive homes.

So just how locked down is Residence 950? Start with the garage, which features a cave-style entryway that would make Bruce Wayne blush. The house borrows security elements from major firms like Dell to create a high-level security system that greets anyone who tries to enter. The enterprise-level firewall includes a biometric keypad that only allows in folks who have approved fingerprints.

And it’s not just the outside of the homes that get the high-tech treatment. The rich folk browsing the housing market want to know the insides of their homes are secure as well. Safe rooms for people to retreat to in case of a home invasion are a popular request, as are security camera systems with lots of storage to save footage. Some go as far as installing bulletproof shutters that prevent an attack from a gunman.

That doesn’t even get into some of the real special requests highlighted by Forbes. Among those requests was a desire for counter-flash measures that can prevent photography in case of snoopers or paparazzi. Others have requested trapping mechanisms that lock intruders inside the house so they can’t flee before the authorities arrive.

Security measures go beyond just the fear of standard break-ins, too. Some homes are equipped for action-movie-level attacks. That includes blast-proof floors and walls that would prevent against any sort of explosive. There are even homes with security protections in case of a chemical attack, including a pop-up tent that is designed to provide a safe haven for anyone who may be worried about a chemical-based intrusion.