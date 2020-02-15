How to watch UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 with ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship entered 2020 in a huge way, already giving fans two huge pay-per-view events featuring MMA legends Conor McGregor and Jon Jones to start off the year. After the excitement of UFC 246 in January and UFC 247 earlier this month, it looks like the UFC will be settling into a more relaxed pace for awhile, and this weekend we’ll be enjoying a rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz for UFC Fight Night 167. This isn’t a pay-per-view event, but you’ll still need ESPN+ to watch it.

If you’re a sports fan — and especially if you can’t get enough MMA — ESPN+ is a must-have streaming service. It offers a myriad of sports content including live events, analysis, exclusive shows, and more, right on your mobile device or PC web browser. ESPN has also built up a very close relationship with fighting promotions like the UFC, making ESPN+ the number one place to stream live events like UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2.

The main event at UFC Fight Night 167 is a rematch between light heavyweight veterans Anderson (13-4) and Blachowicz (25-8), who faced off in 2015 at UFC 191 with Anderson winning that bout via unanimous decision. Both combatants are similarly ranked on the UFC light heavyweight roster (Anderson is number five, while Blachowicz sits at sixth) and both are entering this Fight Night following recent wins.

Anderson was the dominant victor at UFC 191 and is favored to win at UFC Fight Night 167, but Blachowicz is a seasoned light heavyweight fighter and has enjoyed a successful streak with six victories out of his last seven matches. There are 13 fights in total across the main and preliminary cards — both of which will air on ESPN+ — and you can check out the whole lineup here.

ESPN+ is quite affordable at $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year, and all you need to do is sign up now and you’re ready to stream UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 this Saturday. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for a more complete streaming package and want to save some money, however, then you can sign up for this bundle instead which gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for just $13 per month, saving you 25%.

