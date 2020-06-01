Microsoft recently released its Windows 10 May 2020 Update, also known as version 2004, but it’s now unavailable for many users. As reported by The Verge, users are seeing a notice that their devices are unable to download the new update.

The update was originally made available last week, and mostly included small but useful tweaks such as a visual update to virtual assistant Cortana, improvements to File Explorer, and the addition of a Cloud Download feature that allows for the reinstallation of Windows from the cloud instead of having to use a CD.

However, there have been a number of issues with the update which Microsoft has acknowledged in its known issues post. These include problems with variable refresh rates on certain GPUs, problems with audio drivers, an error when devices connect or disconnect from a Thunderbolt dock, and incompatibilities with older Nvidia display drivers.

These issues only affect certain hardware, however, they have apparently been deemed serious enough that Microsoft has chosen to prevent many users from receiving the update.

If you go to the Windows Update panel on your Windows device, you may see the following message: “The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on its way. We’re offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn’t quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you’ll see the update available on this page. There’s nothing you need to do at this time.”

This message appeared on a custom-built gaming PC that we tried to update. Other outlets are also reporting that only a small number of devices are able to update at present.

In previous versions of Windows, if an update was not available for a particular device, then that update would not appear even if the user clicked the “Check for updates” button. Now, Windows acknowledges that there is a new update available but that it is not available for a given device yet. This should help reassure users who have heard that there is an update available but are confused when they hit “Check for updates” and don’t see any feedback.

For now, users who cannot update need only to wait. The update should be available once the bugs have been ironed out.

Editors' Recommendations